HotelRed up for sale and could be converted to apartments

“This offering presents prospective buyers with an exceptional multifamily conversion investment opportunity in an iconic downtown Madison location with exceptional demographics,” the CBRE listing states. “The property can be delivered unoccupied so new ownership will be able to begin improvements immediately.”

HotelRed has been closed since March 17, 2020, and was planning to reopen in fall 2021 when a major expansion project that would have added 40 rooms, three floors and a rooftop bar was completed. However, work on that project never began.

The loss of a hotel would be a blow to the neighborhood business community but could be desirable at a time when the market is short on housing and apartments can’t be built fast enough as Dane County’s population continues to swell. In addition, the lodging and hospitality industry has been devastated by the pandemic that has resulted in lost bookings from both leisure and business travelers.

And with bookings in the industry not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2024, the financial strain could be too much to overcome, especially for smaller hotels like HotelRed, according to Jason Illstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc., who from 2011 to 2017 was HotelRed’s general manager.