Hospitality industry looks to recover but may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024

Normally bustling with weddings, business meetings, music on its outdoor plaza and pampered visitors at its spa, The Edgewater hotel was forced to pivot, innovate and experiment last year.

So when the spacious hotel, which underwent a two-year, $100 million renovation and expansion completed in 2014, won an international award in March, it provided a much-needed bright spot.

Travel + Leisure named The Edgewater as one of its top 500 properties in the world and one of 155 hotels in the U.S. to make the prestigious list. The honor comes as vaccine distribution is growing, many leisure travelers are eager to get away and summer is on the horizon.

"We view it as being hopeful. This is who we are, and as we rebuild it’s all about the best experience, and we’re going to deliver the best experience now and into the future," said Amy Supple, The Edgewater's chief operating officer and senior vice president. "Normally we are a very busy, active place 365 days a year. It's just this constant sort of motion here, and all of a sudden it was just quiet.”

The same could be said for virtually every other hotel and lodging property in the Madison area and beyond over the past year. The industry is on the cusp of a recovery, but many predict it won't see a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.