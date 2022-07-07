Home Savings Bank is now Dupaco Credit Union

A new name and ownership has replaced a longtime Madison financial institution.

Home Savings Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Home Bancorp Wisconsin, has been purchased by Dupaco Community Credit Union based in Dubuque, Iowa.

Established in 1895, HSB had two branches in Madison with assets of $180 million and two dozen employees but which are now operating under the Dupaco name. The merger has resulted in an increase of Dupaco’s membership to nearly 149,000 and its asset base to approximately $2.9 billion.

“For the majority of our 125-year history, Home Savings Bank was structured as a mutual institution, with a focus on serving our members and our community,” said Jim Bradley Jr., board chair and CEO of Home Bancorp Wisconsin. “We’re excited about the opportunity to return to those roots as a credit union.”

In its founding, Home Savings Bank was established as Home Savings & Loan, a mutual saving bank to provide mortgage loans to homeowners, a role that Madison’s commercial banks of the late 1800s were not serving. However, in 2014, Home Bancorp Wisconsin completed a stock sale that raised about $9 million and converted the institution from a mutual savings bank to a stock-based savings bank.

Similar to the credit union structure, mutual savings banks are owned by their depositors while a stock-based bank is owned by its shareholders, which gives institutions greater ability and flexibility to raise capital. The sale to Dupaco returns the former HSB to a credit union structure.

According to Bradley, the current competitive marketplace and the increasing demands in the rapidly evolving financial services industry prompted bank management and the board to determine that combining with a larger organization was the optimal strategy for serving multiple stakeholders well into the future. It also is a good match for Dupaco, which has operated a branch in Platteville since 2002 and, prior to this year’s acquisition, already had members in Dane County, according to Joe Hearn, Dupaco’s president and CEO.

“Dupaco and Home Savings Bank share similar values. Our combined organization will reinforce the foundation of a credit union that prioritizes the well-being of our members, employees and communities,” Hearn said in a press release. “We recognize and value Home Savings Bank’s 125-year history, leadership and local market expertise.”

Dupaco is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative that was founded in 1948 by 10 Dubuque Packing Co. employees. It offers savings, loans, investments, insurance and wealth-management products for individuals and businesses, and serves residents in 113 counties with 22 branch offices throughout Iowa, northwestern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Its Madison branches are located at 3762 E. Washington Ave. and 7701 Mineral Point Road.