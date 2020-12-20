Ho-Chunk museum and cultural center starting over but continues to build community

“I think it’s really important that the Ho-Chunk have a place that they tell their history and their story in their own words,” said Howell, who runs Wisconsin Archeology Artifacts, a 3,000-friend Facebook page. “To me the museum is a step in the right direction in that effort. And with COVID going on, the tribe has taken a financial hit just like everybody else this year.”

Multiple buildings in the 1100 block of Superior Avenue, the city’s main drag, sustained damage from fire, water or smoke or a combination of the three. The blaze, reported at 5 a.m., started in an apartment above Dimensions Bar, ultimately destroying the building and a neighboring building that was home to Artisan Market. One person was rescued and 45 firefighters from Tomah, Sparta, Fort McCoy and Oakdale responded to the scene, according to the La Crosse Tribune.

Later that day, teams of volunteers descended on the museum to pull items from the soaked facility.