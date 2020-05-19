Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison casino to reopen next week

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison will reopen next week after being closed for more than two months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino will reopen slowly, Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle said in a statement, beginning May 27. At first, only Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison Player's Club Wisconsin members will be allowed in.

“As surrounding states still have ‘Stay at Home’ orders in place, we want to respect that and use effective integration of public health measures,” WhiteEagle said. “We will work within each local municipality to help protect the safety of our local community.”

Required staff will begin being recalled Wednesday, following a health and safety inspection at the casino. At first, only 400 of 1,300 slot machines will be available for play.

Safety measures put in place at the casino before its reopening include requiring patrons to have temperatures taken, plexiglass windows where transactions occur, hand sanitizer throughout the facility, signage on disease prevention polices and required frequent hand washing for employees.