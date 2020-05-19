Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison casino to reopen next week

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison will reopen next week after being closed for more than two months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The casino will reopen slowly, Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle said in a statement, beginning May 27. At first, only Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison Player's Club Wisconsin members will be allowed in.
“As surrounding states still have ‘Stay at Home’ orders in place, we want to respect that and use effective integration of public health measures,” WhiteEagle said. “We will work within each local municipality to help protect the safety of our local community.”
Required staff will begin being recalled Wednesday, following a health and safety inspection at the casino. At first, only 400 of 1,300 slot machines will be available for play.
Safety measures put in place at the casino before its reopening include requiring patrons to have temperatures taken, plexiglass windows where transactions occur, hand sanitizer throughout the facility, signage on disease prevention polices and required frequent hand washing for employees.
Ho-Chunk Gaming will also be disinfected and sanitized through the services of a company using long-lasting antimicrobial surface treatments that will be sprayed throughout the facility and lasts for 30 days, according to WhiteEagle's office.
Food and beverage services will not immediately reopen, WhiteEagle said.
“We are doing everything possible within our control for a responsible opening of our casino,” said Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison executive manager Daniel Brown.
WhiteEagle also ordered, on April 16, that everyone within a Ho-Chunk Nation property wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when unable to maintain distance of at least six feet.
The Madison casino is the first of the Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin facilities with plans to reopen.
