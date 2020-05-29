Hmong farmers sell fresh produce with help of community organizations during COVID-19 pandemic

In an effort to help Hmong farmers who rely on farmers markets for income in the summer, a partnership of community groups has set up a small market to help make up for those canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two stands were set up in the parking lot of Linden Cohousing on Winnebago Street on Thursday for the first of three weekly markets at the location. Mylia Vang, with the help of her mother, Kaying Yang, sold asparagus and green garlic in bundles, while Vanmeej Yang and his wife, Kalue, sold rhubarb, chives and spinach.

Despite the rain, a few dozen tenants of Linden Cohousing and neighboring residences stopped by, purchasing all of the Yangs' spinach in under an hour.

The market is part of a pilot project, spearheaded by Yimmauj Yang in partnership with Groundswell Conservancy, Community Land Trust and Linden Cohousing, to help the farmers sell their produce. Many local farmers markets canceled in-person events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Vang said that while she has a full-time job, it's not always enough to cover her bills, so it's important for her to have a place to sell what she grows.

"I don't bring in a lot of income, so farming helps," Vang said through Yimmauj Yang, who translated from Hmong.