Historic neon sign on State Street gets makeover, drips and all

Paint was chipped and faded, there were spots of rust and many of the neon tubes were dark.

But Madison's Happiest Corner, absent its historic sign since mid-July, is on the verge of becoming a bit brighter.

A nearly six-month restoration project that cost thousands of dollars will culminate at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the corner of State and Gorham when the 17-foot high, 5-foot wide neon sign at Badger Liquor Shop is once again illuminated, this time with a public celebration.

The business has been a State Street staple since 1937 and the hand-lettered sign, which includes five neon drops of beer dripping from a pair of metal bottles, has hung above the shop's awning since the early 1940s. The return of the 800 pound metal sign brings back a bit of nostalgia and character to a neighborhood where a $100 million apartment building is rising from a massive hole across the street and in a city where vintage neon signs have largely disappeared.

"When we get a project like this, it's very special," said Dan Yoder, founder of Sign Art Studio, the Mount Horeb company that led the restoration efforts. "One of the unique things about our shop is that we have the tools and experience to be doing this old, traditional stuff. This one checks all of the boxes, for sure."

Yoder's company restored the 55-foot high Orpheum Theatre sign a few blocks away in 2015 and 2016 and, at that time, his business employed just four people and was located in a 1,600-square-foot space. His shop now has 28 employees in a 17,000-square-footof space in a former dairy plant a block off West Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. And while historic signs can grab the headlines, Yoder's primary revenue comes from creating new signs for customers like Duluth Trading Co., UW Health, Barrique's and the restaurant Cento. More recent work includes Driftless Social, a new supper club in downtown Mount Horeb, and Lake Ridge Bank, which was created from the merger of Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains.

The Sign Art shop is filled with CNC machines that can cut aluminum, plastic and brass; a 10-foot metal shearing machine, drill presses, a band saw and other tools but the neon work is subbed out to the Neon Lab, founded in 1999 on Madison's East Side and purchased in 2010 by longtime neon artist and UW-Madison instructor Thomas Zickuhr.

Many businesses have switched to LED lighting, which is less expensive and easier to maintain, Zickuhr said. Motion signs are also not allowed in most communities due to concerns of distracting motorists but the Badger Liquor sign, with its cascading neon drops of beer, is grandfathered in.

"It's beautiful. It's just a great design and has a unique Art Deco font to it that lends itself really well to how it's placed vertically," said Zickuhr, who made about 200 feet of neon for the sign. "I just feel very fortunate to now have even a small hand in it. It's an iconic piece of Downtown Madison and it's really cool."

Badger Liquor, one of State Street's oldest businesses and located in a former retail space that was home in 1933 to Kaplan Morris Fruit, is owned by Jongyean Lee and her husband Hyungirl Lee, who also own Riley's Wines of the World. The Badger Liquor sign was created by General Neon Products in Beloit, which according to historical accounts, produced outdoor porcelain enamel and neon advertising signs in the 1930s and 1940s. The now defunct company's work included signage for diners, service stations, hardware stores, restaurants and taverns. It also produced signs for Ford and Oldsmobile and Wisconsin breweries like Potosi, Dahlke in Westfield and Blatz in Milwaukee.

Yoder's studio is also somewhat of a repository of vintage signs from the Madison area. His shop is storing the signage from the now closed Smoky's Club on University Avenue and when the Avenue Bar changed its name to the Avenue Club, he kept the "bar" sign. The Avenue Club closed in 2021 to make way for a new development so Yoder now has that sign, too.

One of Yoder's prized possessions is the sign from the Party Port, which closed in 2018 after 70 years of business on University Avenue. He hopes to one day restore the sign, which hangs in the back of his shop, just beyond the spray booth.

"It's not like our competition can't do this, they just don't anymore, which is sad," said Yoder. "It's an old, tired industry but I don't want these trades to die."

Yoder spent his early childhood on Madison's East Side before his family moved to Middleton. After graduating from high school he began working in a Verona sign shop where he did hand-lettering, pin striping, dimensional signs and graphics for vehicles. He was fired from that job, went to work for a company installing boat docks but was rehired at the sign company where he spent six years learning the trade.

In 2005, Yoder started his own business in a 150-square-foot space attached to a flower shop in Mount Horeb with the thought of doing hand painted signs but much of his work came from mixed-use developments for which he created electrical signage.

In mid-November, the Badger Liquor sign, its neon removed, was in the Sign Art Studio's garage next to the Avenue Club and Smoky's Club signs, a snowmobile and a work truck. After being sandblasted, Yoder and his team went to work painting the sign, the beer bottles and an ice cube sign that hangs on the bottom of the main sign. On Dec. 16, Yoder, who has a tattoo of the Orpheum Theatre sign on his left arm, used specialized paint to create the yellow lettering by free hand but using the embossed metal as a guide.

"To me, this is fun," Yoder said as he painted the letter 'I', with a plan to work late into the night. "When I jam on this tonight until one in the morning, nobody's here, the phones aren't ringing, the music is blaring. It's kind of like zen for me."

Six days later, Yoder and his crew worked to install and test the neon created by Zickuhr, with each letter carefully inserted into receptacles. A flip of a switch at 2:41 p.m. brought the neon to life with colors of green, orange, white and blue. On Thursday morning, the sign was carefully and slowly transported from Mount Horeb to Downtown Madison. That's where a crane and workers in a pair of cherry pickers guided the sign into place and used a welder to further secure the fittings on the roof-top bracket.

"We do a lot of planning on this stuff so we knew what we were getting into," said Steve Yoder, Dan Yoder's father, who has worked for the company for the past five years and was on hand for the install. "It looks good."

Photos: The restoration and installation of the Badger Liquor sign