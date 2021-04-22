Hilldale's transformation left the mall ideally situated for socially distanced shopping

The transformation of Hilldale from an enclosed shopping center to an open-air city scape wasn't done with COVID-19 in mind.

But the latest iteration, an ongoing but dramatic departure from its original 1962 appearance, has allowed for spacious patio dining options, convenient curbside pickup, a farmers' market and even socially distanced live music.

There are few vacancies, and a number of new businesses have been added to the center during the past year even as the economy has been rattled unlike any other time since the Great Depression.

“Our guests have always felt comfortable here, but I think there was just even more of a comfort level,” Nanci Horn, Hilldale's general manager, said of the open-air concept. “We tried to figure out different ways to make it more convenient for someone.”