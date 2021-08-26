Hilldale Shopping Center to expand again, this time to the south

The plan, presented Wednesday to the planning committee of the Hill Farms Neighborhood Association, also includes green space and room for an expanded farmers market. There will be charging stations for electric vehicles and tuneup stations and parking for bicycles; a dedicated space for live entertainment and in the winter, an ice rink.

Neighborhood meetings could be held in September but WS Development, the owner of Hilldale, has not yet formally presented plans to the city. Mike Lawton, who chairs the Hill Farms planning committee, said he came away from the meeting with a positive vibe.

"They made it clear it's not going to happen all at once. It's going to be in phases," said Lawton, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 35 years. "I think the impressions of the committee members were generally positive. It's very early and they don't have a lot of details but based on what they showed us it's generally positive."

The shopping center opened in 1962 and for much of its life was an enclosed mall. Major changes began in the early 2000s and continued when Chicago-based Joseph Freed & Associates purchased the property in 2004 and pumped millions of dollars into redevelopment projects. Condominiums were added along Midvale Boulevard and two parking ramps were constructed for shoppers.