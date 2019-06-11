Hilldale Shopping Center has announced the lineup for its free summer concert series.
The Summer Sounds series will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays beginning June 20th in the plaza near Cafe Hollander. Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and takeout food from restaurants in the shopping center. In addition, dogs are also welcome to the shows.
The Beth Kille Band, will kickoff the series on June 20. Kille is a 22-time Madison Area Music Association award winning rock artist who has been performing since 2000. Paul Otteson brings his Midwestern folk style music to the series on June 27 followed on July 11 with a mix of acoustic folk and bluegrass pop originals from Madison artist Jourdan Hines.
Former Overture Center Rising Star Corey Mathew Hart will play on July 18th followed on July 25 by Gin, Chocolate, and Bottle Rockets, a group comprised of solo-artists Jennifer Farley, Shawndell Marks and Beth Kille.