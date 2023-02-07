Karen Gabriel rents a 532-square-foot studio apartment in Madison’s Allied Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood but spends most of her free time looking for a new place to live. She calls her daily experience “roof anxiety.”
“I’m not asking for much,” Gabriel said while driving one of her usual routes after work in search of promising “For Rent” ads.
Gabriel, a paralegal who makes roughly $36,000 a year after taxes, is about to be priced out of her apartment. She pays $899 a month in rent for her small studio but recently was informed by her property manager that will increase to between $999 and $1,099. Gabriel can’t afford that, she said, since her $1,400 biweekly paycheck also goes toward food and other expenses.
Renters across the Madison area are grappling with increasingly unaffordable monthly payments, caused largely by a housing shortage and tight market.
People are also reading…
A surging population and high costs for the construction materials to build new apartment complexes and houses are exacerbating the problem, said UW-Madison professor of urban planning Kurt Paulsen.
And the state’s emergency rental assistance program closed on Jan. 31 “due to low remaining funds” from the U.S. Department of Treasury, the Wisconsin Poverty Fighting Network said in a statement. The program was designed to help people who faced hardship because of COVID-19 and has paid out over $242 million in benefits to help more than 70,000 households in all of the state’s 72 counties with living costs. The program will continue to provide services that help people find and keep stable housing after funds are exhausted.
The market has been so tight that it drove UW-Madison researchers last fall to research how bad the crunch is for local college students, some of whom waited in line for hours and even camped out outside a real estate company office in search of leases to secure affordable housing.
Madison’s consistently low vacancy rate is another indicator of the tight rental market, said Jim O’ Keefe, city of Madison community development director.
Madison’s vacancy rate was last measured at 3.9% after hitting a low of 1.3% in 2013, according to city figures. It hasn’t topped 4% since 2008, which is below the national standard of 5% – generally considered the rate at which supply can keep up with demand.
The Madison area has but a small number of developers — roughly six to eight — that work with the government to subsidize the cost of building rental housing to keep prices within affordable levels for various income brackets, the city said.
New Year Investments is one of those developers. The company recently built the Ella Apartments complex on East Washington Avenue, which was 95% leased within four months of opening in 2022, said owner Anne Morrison.
About 45% of Dane County residents spend at least 30% of their income on rent, according to the 2021 American Community Survey.
When a household must spend more than 30% of its income on rent, O’Keefe said, it is considered “cost burdened.” When it’s more than 50%, the cost burden is “severe,” by city of Madison standards.
The city’s 2022 Housing Snapshot report indicates that 22% of Madison’s renter households are cost burdened and nearly 25% are “severely” cost burdened.
The current median rent for all housing types in the Madison area is from $1,491 to $1,511, according to the latest figures from Zillow and Rent Cafe.
That’s a decrease of a few hundred dollars compared with last fall, when the median rent was as high as $1,850, according to Zillow. The city of Madison said the median rent has generally hovered at $1,400 since around 2013.
But the recent slight decrease should not be confused with a sign that the rental market is easing or that units are becoming more affordable, Paulsen said. Rather, the decline represents a slight dip in inflation, which drove some of the biggest increases in the past year.
The cost of housing is only going to continue gradually going up unless drastic measures are taken in both the private and public sectors, he said.
“My salary isn’t going up,” said Gabriel, 56. “I’ve been living alone for the last 12 years. I don’t have any other income, so I either have to try and get a stranger as a roommate or try and find an apartment that’s an hour outside of Madison. I had been hoping to save up for a condo, but that went out the window with the rent increase. I don’t know where to turn. It’s depressing.”
Demand versus supply
By most measures, Madison is an attractive place to live. U-Haul, the moving company with locations nationwide, in 2022 ranked Madison third on its “top 25 markets for netting one-way U-Haul customers.”
The Madison Region Economic Partnership said Dane County overall needs to produce 4,500 to 5,000 net new units per year to meet growth projections of 100,000 additional residents by 2030. The county’s current population is roughly 561,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Currently, the county is producing 1,500 single-family homes and 2,250 multifamily units per year, according to MadREP.
“Until we can increase housing production to keep up with projected population growth, housing prices will likely continue to rise due to growing demand,” MadREP said.
Helen Bradbury, the president of privately owned Stonehouse Development, said that as developers grapple with the continuing high price of construction materials, among other things, the cost burden falls to renters.
Stonehouse Development has 18 properties in Wisconsin, with 15 in Madison, which alone comprise 1,000 subsidized rental housing units and 100 market-rate units.
“If inflation takes off tomorrow, I’m going to suffer that loss and deficit for the entire year, as all our tenants sign a one-year lease,” Bradbury said.
Not only are there operating and utility expenses to pay. There are also real estate taxes and property insurance.
“We have seen an exponential increase in utilities,” Bradbury said. “My director of operations told me to expect a property insurance increase of 20% to 30% next year.”
Amberly Tobin, a 34-year-old who rents on Madison’s West Side, said she has four college degrees in the sciences, two of them graduate degrees. She makes roughly $50,000 a year working full time as a scientist.
But to help cover living expenses and several other bills, Tobin said she lives with a roommate and tends bar on weekends and for weddings. Bartending adds roughly $6,000 to $9,000 to Tobin’s annual income.
Tobin said she pays $1,160 in rent. That will soon increase to $1,290, she said — a figure Tobin considers unaffordable even with her three jobs. She wishes she could buy a house or condo but said she can’t afford that either. She’s “barely making ends meet” as it is.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” Tobin said, adding that while she and her roommate are searching for another place to live in the Madison region, the two have yet to find any promising leads.
Glimmers of hope
“There is some reason for optimism,” O’ Keefe said. The improving vacancy rate corresponds to a surge in the issuance of permits for new housing in Madison.
Within the past five years, Madison has approved 13,433 multifamily housing units and 2,189 single-family homes, according to figures the city provided the Wisconsin State Journal. The city approved 730 multifamily units and 1,325 single-family homes in 2018. In 2022, it approved 4,076 multifamily units and 150 single-family homes.
It’s unclear the exact proportion of multifamily units and single-family homes that fall under the “affordable” threshold.
But the city has brought 28 rental development projects to fruition with its Affordable Housing Fund that started a decade ago. The projects have produced or will produce 2,486 new housing units, 1,942 of which support households at or below 60% of Dane County’s household median income of just above $40,000, the city said.
The Affordable Housing Fund in general helps local developers secure equity in Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority tax credits to support the construction of affordable rental units. The City Council this year increased the fund to $10 million — double the sum from when Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway took office in 2019.
The city also recently made changes to its zoning code to encourage more dense housing along future routes for bus rapid transit outside the core Downtown.
At the Dane County level, a survey is being conducted that will help the county determine how it should tackle regional housing crises.
‘Nothing fancy’
Gabriel is still looking for an apartment.
One day last month, she explored Madison’s South Side. Later that evening, Gabriel perused websites in search of more leads.
Despite having no luck in scoring a dwelling that suits her needs, Gabriel is already packing up her apartment — boxes have overtaken her compact living room, bedroom and kitchen. Her lease is up in June.
“My ideal (living space) would have 1,000 square feet with a garage,” Gabriel, who originally went to school for photography, said during her drive. “Maybe a basement. A washer and dryer inside. Two bedrooms. I would put my crafts in one bedroom. Nothing fancy. I would love to have a fireplace for the cold days. I would also like a kitchen I could maybe bake some cookies in.”
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
Lines stretching 50 to 60 vehicles. Wait times topping two hours. Empty shelves normally stocked with at-home coronavirus test kits. Cold symp…
Before Angie Riedemann’s family moved to Madison at the end of January, the post-doctoral researcher contacted 40 local child care facilities …
A financial coach who helps Black women take control of their finances. An African landscaper who beautifies private yards and gardens. A text…
A growing number of workers in Madison and around the country have moved to unionize or picket as they push for higher wages, better working c…
‘Paying their fair share’: Madison companies embrace paid parental leave, but experts say more is needed
A global purveyor of gardening tools and a biotechnology company recently became the latest of Madison’s larger workplaces to offer employees …