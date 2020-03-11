High-energy workout studio opens

Basecamp Fitness opened its first franchise-owned location Friday at 1730 Monroe St., in the new Urban Land Interest Building adjacent to Trader Joe’s.

Andy Gundlach, president and owner of ARGENT Companies, which includes 33 Anytime Fitness locations, was chosen by the president of Basecamp Fitness to open the first franchise.

“Andy has a proven track record of running successful gyms, and the Madison market is one of the most fitness-focused in the country,” Jed Schmidt, president of Basecamp Fitness, said in a statement. “Its residents are knowledgeable about fitness, value healthy lifestyles, and have full and busy lives.”

Gundlach plans to open two more Basecamp Fitness locations in Madison.

“We’re excited to bring the Basecamp Fitness workout to Madison and specifically to Monroe Street,” Gundlach said. “Basecamp is very focused on cultivating community, so culturally it’s a great fit for Monroe Street, an especially tight-knit neighborhood. We hope to partner with local businesses and become a fixture in the area, all while helping Madison’s residents build strong hearts.”