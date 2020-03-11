High-energy workout studio opens

Basecamp Fitness opened its first franchise-owned location Friday at 1730 Monroe St., in the new Urban Land Interest Building adjacent to Trader Joe’s.
Andy Gundlach, president and owner of ARGENT Companies, which includes 33 Anytime Fitness locations, was chosen by the president of Basecamp Fitness to open the first franchise.
“Andy has a proven track record of running successful gyms, and the Madison market is one of the most fitness-focused in the country,” Jed Schmidt, president of Basecamp Fitness, said in a statement. “Its residents are knowledgeable about fitness, value healthy lifestyles, and have full and busy lives.”
Gundlach plans to open two more Basecamp Fitness locations in Madison.
“We’re excited to bring the Basecamp Fitness workout to Madison and specifically to Monroe Street,” Gundlach said. “Basecamp is very focused on cultivating community, so culturally it’s a great fit for Monroe Street, an especially tight-knit neighborhood. We hope to partner with local businesses and become a fixture in the area, all while helping Madison’s residents build strong hearts.”
Taylor Westrick, area manager of Basecamp Fitness Madison, said its has already had two community “Pedal for a Cause” fundraisers to benefit YWCA Madison and the UW Carbone Cancer Center. He said Basecamp looks forward to sponsoring more fundraising events, as well as member mixer events.
Basecamp’s high-energy workout session is designed to improve strength while increasing cardio performance by alternating 60-second bursts of various strength-training exercises with 60 seconds on a stationary air bike that “fights back” — the faster you pedal, the more resistance you feel — in an intense 35-minute guided class, according to a press release. The class is followed by an optional 10-minute core exercise session to conclude the workout.
Launched on the West Coast in 2013, Basecamp Fitness has five corporate-owned locations in California and two in Minnesota.
More information: www.facebook.com/basecamp.monroe.st or 608-960-4500.