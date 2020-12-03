High demand for healthy Christmas tree crop

Greg Hann's father planted his first tree in the town of Oregon in 1968. The 50-acre Hann's Christmas Farm on Tipperary Road now has 48,000 trees that are sold to families who come to buy one already cut or hike the property to pick and cut their own. Hann, who purchased the business in 2000, said the weekends before and after Thanksgiving brought in droves of customers eager for a tree and who also took advantage of ideal weather. Many of his customers haven't had a live tree for years but want more of an experience this year amid the pandemic.

""It's not specifically 'oh we need a live tree,'" Hann said. "It's all the memories and the warm fuzzies you get with a live tree."

The farm's website touts "Memories of an Old Fashioned Christmas" with wagon rides, an expanded gift shop, wreath sales and free hot cider. Masks are required for those venturing inside and hand sanitizer stations have been added. The pandemic also lowered fuel and fertilizer prices this season while solid rain totals the past three years have helped bolster the crop, giving customers more options.

"With a 10-year growing cycle (for a tree) we're trying to catch up," Hann said. "And with those nice wet springs, it really helps the young stock get roots established."