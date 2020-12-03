High demand for healthy Christmas tree crop

Plenty of rainfall over the past three years has led to a robust crop of Christmas trees from growers scattered throughout Wisconsin.
The favorable weather conditions couldn't have come at a better time.
Demand for live Christmas trees is surging on wholesale farms, tree lots and cut-your-own operations from Bayfield to Kenosha, Beloit to Hayward. And the coronavirus is playing a part, only this time with a positive result.
Taking a cue from nursery sales this year where lawn and garden seed, perennials and annuals flew out of greenhouses as hunkered down homeowners had more time on their hands, the state's Christmas tree industry is seeing a similar trend. Only the increase is coming from those looking for a nostalgic return to normalcy and who are opting to keep their artificial trees boxed up in attics, basements and crawlspaces.
An invasive insect found in North Carolina has also meant fewer trees being shipped from that state to Wisconsin tree lots. Some retailers have stopped selling trees, while Wisconsin growers are also helping to fill requests from Washington and Oregon where wildfires have wiped out some of the crop.
"The demand is high. The growers are happy," said Cheryl Nicholson, executive secretary of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. "They don't have enough trees for everybody to go around that wants them."
Besides an increase from consumers, Nicholson, who would not say there was a shortage, said she's also receiving calls from new retailers wanting to set up lots and from longtime retailers saying they need more inventory than they ordered last season.
Wisconsin is ranked fifth in Christmas tree production nationally. It is home to millions of trees grown on about 23,000 acres at over 859 farms. About 700,000 trees are harvested annually, compared to just over 611,000 trees from 868 farms in 2012. That compares to 950,440 trees in 2007 and more than 1.6 million in 2002.
Oregon tops the list with 4.7 million trees harvested followed by North Carolina (4 million), Michigan (1.5 million) and Pennsylvania (1.05 million).
Overall, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are just over 15,000 farms that harvest about 15 million trees a year, a drop of two million trees from 2012.
"We anticipate many families will turn to the beauty and tradition of a farm-grown tree in 2020" the NCTA wrote on its website last month. "It is clear families want to have fun and memorable outdoor experiences as a break from the challenges of coronavirus."
While some Christmas tree farms in Wisconsin use thousands of acres to ship over 100,000 trees annually to multiple states and to Canada, most growers are under 100 acres.
Greg Hann's father planted his first tree in the town of Oregon in 1968. The 50-acre Hann's Christmas Farm on Tipperary Road now has 48,000 trees that are sold to families who come to buy one already cut or hike the property to pick and cut their own. Hann, who purchased the business in 2000, said the weekends before and after Thanksgiving brought in droves of customers eager for a tree and who also took advantage of ideal weather. Many of his customers haven't had a live tree for years but want more of an experience this year amid the pandemic.
""It's not specifically 'oh we need a live tree,'" Hann said. "It's all the memories and the warm fuzzies you get with a live tree."
The farm's website touts "Memories of an Old Fashioned Christmas" with wagon rides, an expanded gift shop, wreath sales and free hot cider. Masks are required for those venturing inside and hand sanitizer stations have been added. The pandemic also lowered fuel and fertilizer prices this season while solid rain totals the past three years have helped bolster the crop, giving customers more options.
"With a 10-year growing cycle (for a tree) we're trying to catch up," Hann said. "And with those nice wet springs, it really helps the young stock get roots established."
At Tree City, a longtime retailer in the parking lot of Vitense Golfland, Wade and Heather Comstock have harvested about 15,000 trees from their 200-acre farm near Black River Falls. They sell trees wholesale to about 25 customers in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin and will likely sell around 1,000 trees at their lone retail location at the corner of Whitney Way and the Beltline on Madison's West Side.
The Comstocks offer up wreaths, fresh cut boughs and Fraser and balsam firs and white and Scotch pine trees ranging for $35 to $80 on average for a seven- to eight-foot tree. This year they've added a walk up window for payment instead of having customers enter their trailer. They also have no-contact pickup where a customer can order and pay for a tree over the phone but stay in their vehicle as it is loaded onto or into a vehicle by a Tree City employee.
The lot opened on Black Friday with some of the trees harvested just days before.
"We try to provide a good product," Wade Comstock said. "There's high demand. I think because people are home, they just want to get started (with Christmas) early."
