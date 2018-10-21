Heritage Credit Union plans to build a $10 million headquarters in a new retail development of DeForest, more than doubling the size of its current Madison office.
CEO Anita Rauch said the credit union has outgrown the 44-year-old headquarters on Huxley Street and needs additional space to accommodate the growing workforce needed to support mobile and online banking.
“We’ve kind of run out of space here,” she said. “It’s different how we work today than we did in the old days.”
Architectural designs are not complete, but Rauch said current plans call for a 50,000-square-foot building to be constructed in on 7 acres on Liuna Way, just off Highway 19 and Interstate 39-90-94.
“We’re excited to have them,” said village President Judd Blau. “It’s building in an area that’s been available for development for a while now. It ties in nicely with who we are as a community.”
The land is part of a new tax increment district created to attract a new Mills Fleet Farm across the street.
“The Village of DeForest has a really well thought-out growth plan,” Rauch said. “There’s going to be a lot of growth in that area.”
Heritage has not announced the cost of the building, but a development agreement with the village stipulates Heritage must increase the property value by at least $10 million and be of similar quality to branch locations on Shopko Drive in Madison.
The village has agreed to subsidize $1 million of the cost from the additional property tax revenues.
Community Development Director Sam Blahnik said the project should increase tax revenue by at least $214,000 a year and will reduce the time required to pay off infrastructure costs associated with the Fleet Farm project.
Work is expected to begin this spring and employees will move in by the summer of 2020. The building will house about 75 employees in the credit union headquarters and another 10 in a first-floor branch.
Heritage plans to lease out additional office space to other local businesses, but Rauch said the headquarters is designed to accommodate at least 50 more corporate employees, which the development agreement calls for within two years of completion.
Heritage plans to sell or lease its current headquarters building at 1212 Huxley St. in Madison.
Founded in 1934 as the Approved Credit Union for Oscar Mayer employees, Heritage has grown to serve more than 28,000 members through 11 branches in Wisconsin and Illinois and holds nearly $350 million in assets.