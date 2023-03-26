On March 22, the annual Top Workplaces celebration, presented by Johnson Financial Group and hosted by the Wisconsin State Journal and madison.com – returned in person at Barnwood Events. The evening honored 70 local organizations, and featured guest speaker Alyssa Rapp, bestselling author and expert on optimizing leadership and building focused lives.
Large Category Winners
- Agrace
- Promega
- Paradigm
- Summit Credit Union
- Kwik Trip Inc.
- First Weber Realtors
- Plastic Ingenuity
- UW Credit Union
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- WPS Health Solutions
Mid-Size Category Winners
- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
- WPPI Energy
- Ramaker
- Lost Boys Interactive
- First Business Bank
- Zoro
- Singlewire Software LLC
- M3 Insurance
- Ascendium Education Group
- West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
- American Tel-A-Systems, Inc.
- Wegner CPAs
- Skinner Transfer Corp
- Nordic
- One Community Bank
- CI Pediatric Therapy Centers
- DeWitt LLP
- Johnson Financial Group
- Associated Bank
- Compeer Financial
- First Choice Dental Group
- Credit Union National Association
- Oxford Global Resources
- RHD Plumbing
Small Category Winners
- Palmer Johnson Power Systems
- Berndt CPA
- Jewell Associates Engineers
- KennedyC
- AE Business Solutions
- ACHIEVING COLLABORATIVE TREATMENT
- pc/nametag
- PerBlue
- AkitaBox Inc.
- Drexel Building Supply Inc.
- Skyline Services, Inc
- Iconica
- i3 Product Development
- Wipfli LLP
- Holtz Builders, Inc
- Century 21 Affiliated
- WEA Member Benefits
- ACS, Inc.
- Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
- CG Schmidt, Inc.
- Stafford Rosenbaum LLP
- Rentable
- Horizon Develop Build Manage
- The Peoples Community Bank
- I-CAR
- Tri-North Builders, Inc.
- The Douglas Stewart Company
- SEH
- Vierbicher
- Strang Inc
- Applied Tech
- Deloitte Consulting LLP
- LSM Chiropractic
- Forj
- Angus-Young
- Atkore
- Weed Man Lawn Care
- Leadership Award (Large): Lynne Sexten, Agrace
- Leadership Award (Midsize): Jim Hartlieb, First Business Bank
- Leadership Award (Small): John Harris, AE Business Solutions
- Direction: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
- Managers: WPPI Energy
- New Ideas: Berndt CPA
- Doers: Skyline Services, Inc.
- Meaningfulness: Achieving Collaborative Treatment
- Values: Summit Credit Union
- Clued-In Sr. Management: Paradigm
- Communication: Zoro
- Appreciation: Palmer Johnson Power Systems
- Work/Life Flexibility: Rentable
- Training: Ascendium Education Group
- Benefits: Plastic Ingenuity