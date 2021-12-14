Heartland, Dane County credit unions likely to merge as $600M organization

Two credit unions with locations throughout the Madison area and elsewhere in Wisconsin announced their intent Monday to merge operations.

Dane County Credit Union and Heartland Credit Union are slated to become a $600 million organization serving around 37,000 members, according to a statement Monday from Jeff Heil, chair of the Dane County Credit Union board. Heil didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“While this change is strongly recommended by your board of directors and management, a decision to combine the two credit unions is dependent upon you, the members of Dane County Credit Union,” he said in the statement. “Members will cast their votes in an upcoming election. In addition, you are invited to a special meeting where members will have an opportunity to meet the leaders of both credit unions and discuss the partnership.”

Heartland Credit Union is headquartered in Madison and has several branches in southwestern Wisconsin. Dane County Credit Union has locations in Madison and surrounding cities.

Merging would result in “added benefits” for Dane County Credit Union members, Heil said.

“Together, our combined resources will allow for improved services, more convenience, greater access to cutting edge technologies that simplify banking, and more meaningful returns to the community,” he said.

