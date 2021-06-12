He pushes buttons: Chris Walls makes custom gear for all occasions

If Chris Walls’ St. Louis high school had had vending machines, he just might not be the entrepreneur he is today.
Like many other young American entrepreneurs, Walls took the matter into his own hands, stocking up on candy, chips and soda to sell to his classmates.
“That was my first taste of business,” Walls said.
Later, as he made a living driving cabs and limousines for Madison companies, he held onto that entrepreneurial spirit, angling to launch a side business of his own. “I knew I wanted to start something by the time I was 30,” Walls said.
In the office of his boss at the limo company, he saw a setup for making custom shirts. That, he decided, would be just the thing.
“I was like, ‘Well, I’ll start a business doing this, and if it doesn’t do well, then at least I can still make cool stuff for myself and my friends and family.’”
He launched The Walls Company, taking to Facebook Marketplace and Instagram to show off his work and take custom orders. At first, business was mostly shirts for family reunions or birthdays. Clients would typically provide their own designs, which Walls would create with a computerized vinyl cutter and apply with a heat press, which uses heat and pressure to permanently affix the design.
He now also customizes hats, jackets — he recently emblazoned one with the words “Black by popular demand” — decals for cars and windows, and buttons. Lots of buttons.
“I’d say my favorite has been the buttons. I don’t know why I like them so much, but they make me happy.”
When protests broke out in Madison last year following the police murder of George Floyd, Walls started customizing buttons and face masks with slogans like “Wisconsin for Black lives,” “Not today, Karen,” and “Power to the people.” One eye-catching shirt design showed a Black arm forming a fist, wrapped in a scroll-like sheet inscribed with the words “We the people.”
“Making the shirts and the buttons and stuff gave some people their voice, people that aren’t as loud as others,” Walls said.
That, in turn, brought more recognition for the business, said Walls, who has a day job processing COVID tests and cancer screenings for Exact Sciences. He’s begun getting more business from small companies. He made the uniforms for a new cleaning company and decked out the van his friend uses for his Cottage Grove handyman business.
Now he’s launching a button-focused division called Kingston’s Pinback Buttons & More — Kingpin Buttons, for short — to make custom buttons for companies too. He’s also bought a new sewing and embroidery machine, which could soon expand his offerings.
Those looking to see his wares in person can find his table at Hilldale Shopping Center this Thursday at 4 p.m. as part of the 2nd Annual Shades of Black Culture Festival, which also features Black musicians, poets and artists.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
The main aspect is spreading love. The logo of the company is actually an African adinkra. It's a symbol for love. Whenever I work with anybody, I just try to understand them on their level and approach every situation with love.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I have been making ties with the community. I work with the Black Umbrella nonprofit, and we started a transitional house off East Johnson that helps homeless people transition from homelessness, so it can help them get a job and get on their feet so they can live on their own again.
I did a lot of work with Black Umbrella, and that’s how I feel like we’re making the community that I want to see.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Don’t hold back. Go with your gut. Don't be too nervous to start anything. If you feel like what you have can make a difference, then just do it. You can work out all the kinks or problems later.
Are you hiring?
Not currently, no.
