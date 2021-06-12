He pushes buttons: Chris Walls makes custom gear for all occasions

If Chris Walls’ St. Louis high school had had vending machines, he just might not be the entrepreneur he is today.

Like many other young American entrepreneurs, Walls took the matter into his own hands, stocking up on candy, chips and soda to sell to his classmates.

“That was my first taste of business,” Walls said.

Later, as he made a living driving cabs and limousines for Madison companies, he held onto that entrepreneurial spirit, angling to launch a side business of his own. “I knew I wanted to start something by the time I was 30,” Walls said.

In the office of his boss at the limo company, he saw a setup for making custom shirts. That, he decided, would be just the thing.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’ll start a business doing this, and if it doesn’t do well, then at least I can still make cool stuff for myself and my friends and family.’”