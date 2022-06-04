 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harley-Davidson to restart Wisconsin, Pennsylvania plants

Harley-Davidson logo

The logo for Harley-Davidson appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 3, 2020.

 RICHARD DREW, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an "abundance of caution" due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.

The company didn't name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson's stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce.

