Harley-Davidson third-quarter earnings top analysts' expectations
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $163 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.16 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

