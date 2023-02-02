MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results that handily beat analysts’ expectations.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker reported fourth-quarter earnings of $41.9 million, 02 $0.28 per share, on revenue of $1.14 billion.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

Harley-Davidson’s adjusted revenue was $918.7 million, also surpassing Wall Street forecasts, as five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.4 million.

In the fourth quarter a year earlier, the company reported profit of $21.6 million, or $0.14 per share, on revenue of $1.02 billion.

For the year, Harley Davidson reported profit of $741.4 million, or $4.96 per share, on revenue of $4.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $650 million, or $4.19 per share, on revenue of $4.54 billion.

