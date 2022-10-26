Harley-Davidson Q3 earnings beat analysts’ expectations

ASSOCIATED PRESS, STATE JOURNAL STAFF
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations and the motorcycle maker’s year-ago results.
The Milwaukee-based company reported third-quarter earnings of $261.2 million, or $1.78 per share, on revenue of $1.65 billion.
LiveWire Group Inc., the electric motorcycle division spun off by Harley-Davidson Inc., raised less than planned and was valued below expectations in a lackluster trading debut. Jochen Zeitz, Harley Davidson president and ceo, talks about the future of the electric bike and when the unit will make a profit. He speaks on Bloomberg Markets.
The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share. Harley-Davidson’s adjusted revenue was $1.44 billion, better than the $1.33 billion expected by four analysts.
In the third quarter of 2021, Harley-Davidson Inc. reported earnings of $163 million, or $1.05 per share, on revenue of $1.37 billion.
Photos: Harley-Davidson 110th
Harley-Davidson riders take part in a parade along South 60th Street in Greenfield last week as part of a 110th anniversary celebration event outside the House of Harley-Davidson dealership. Organizers have planned for 200,000 visitors at the Greenfield party alone, which concludes Monday.
Photos by JOHN HART — State Journal
Lydia Morgan of Northglenn, Colo., wears a T-shirt recognizing Harley-Davidson Motorcycle's 110th anniversary. Morgan is owner of a booth at the House of Harley-Davidson party in Greenfield that sews patches and makes leather repairs.
JOHN HART — State Journal
Millie, a seven-year-old Chihuahua, sports motorcycle riding gear and has logged more than 50,000 miles on a Harley-Davidson. Her owners, Jim and Kelly Miscichowski of Dandridge, Tenn., were in Wisconsin last week for the 110th celebration.
JOHN HART — State Journal
Ashley Goszinski of Milwaukee peruses leather vests while visiting a vendor's stand. Women are a growing target market for Harley-Davidson.
JOHN HART — State Journal
Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders make their way past a vendor's display of sunglasses at a 110th anniversary celebration event outside the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield last week.
JOHN HART — State Journal
Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiasts participate in a parade through a 110th anniversary celebration event outside the House of Harley-Davidson dealership in Greenfield, Wis. Wednesday, August 28, 2013. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Steve Chaszeyka of New Middletown, OH details a motorcycle for a client inside his vendor booth at a Harley-Davidson 110th anniversary celebration event outside the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield, Wis. Wednesday, August 28, 2013. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Several vintage military aircraft make their way past a line of Harley-Davidson-themed flags during a 110th anniversary celebration event outside the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield, Wis. Wednesday, August 28, 2013. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Lydia Morgan of Northglenn, CO positions patches on the vest of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider while tending her booth at a 110th anniversary celebration event outside the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield, Wis. Wednesday, August 28, 2013. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.