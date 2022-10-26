 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Harley-Davidson Q3 earnings beat analysts’ expectations

  • 0
Harley-Davidson logo, AP generic file photo
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations and the motorcycle maker’s year-ago results.

The Milwaukee-based company reported third-quarter earnings of $261.2 million, or $1.78 per share, on revenue of $1.65 billion.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

LiveWire Group Inc., the electric motorcycle division spun off by Harley-Davidson Inc., raised less than planned and was valued below expectations in a lackluster trading debut. Jochen Zeitz, Harley Davidson president and ceo, talks about the future of the electric bike and when the unit will make a profit. He speaks on Bloomberg Markets.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share. Harley-Davidson’s adjusted revenue was $1.44 billion, better than the $1.33 billion expected by four analysts.

In the third quarter of 2021, Harley-Davidson Inc. reported earnings of $163 million, or $1.05 per share, on revenue of $1.37 billion.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing tax deduction information is important any time of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics