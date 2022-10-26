Harley-Davidson Q3 earnings beat analysts’ expectations

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations and the motorcycle maker’s year-ago results.

The Milwaukee-based company reported third-quarter earnings of $261.2 million, or $1.78 per share, on revenue of $1.65 billion.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share. Harley-Davidson’s adjusted revenue was $1.44 billion, better than the $1.33 billion expected by four analysts.

In the third quarter of 2021, Harley-Davidson Inc. reported earnings of $163 million, or $1.05 per share, on revenue of $1.37 billion.