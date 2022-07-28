Harley-Davidson Q2 results beat Wall Street expectations

Harley-Davidson reported net income of $215.8 million, or $1.46 per share, on revenue of $1.47 billion, compared to net income of $206 million, or $1.33 per share, on revenue of $1.53 billion in the same period a year ago.

"Reaffirming our guidance for the year, despite the (two-week) production suspension, demonstrates the effectiveness of our Hardwire strategy and the power of our brand." Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson chairman, CEO and president, said in a statement. "Now with the suspension being behind us, we are fully focused on mitigating the impacts of the volume loss with the ambition to deliver on our Hardwire II goals, in year two of our five-year strategy."