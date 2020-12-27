Hardware store returns to Madison's Downtown — with a drive-thru

If there’s another hardware store in the country with a drive-thru, Shaw and Norman, and their True Value representative, are unaware of it.

“It started out as a gimmick, but now (with COVID-19) it’s more than a gimmick,” said Norman. “I think having a drive-thru hardware is going to be very unique.”

The site for the 3,000-square-foot store was selected not because of the drive-thru but for the prime location. The store, across the street from the CVS pharmacy and in the same block as the Echo Tap & Grill, is surrounded by student housing, upscale apartments and single family homes. More apartments are being built within eyeshot and Norman and Shaw are hoping to rekindle the relationships they had with property management companies and other businesses when they worked at the Dorn Hardware store adjacent to Capitol Centre Market.

The hardware store, a staple in the neighborhood since the early 1980s, was forced to close in early 2018 to make way for a $2 million expansion at the grocery store. Tom Dorn, president of the hardware company, said at the time that he tried to find another space Downtown to relocate the hardware store but he couldn’t find the right property to buy that would be profitable and fit his business model that needs a store to be at least 15,000 square feet and company-owned.