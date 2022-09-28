Halloween stores in Madison make annual return

Halloween is big business for retailers and in Madison there are several options at which to score masks, towering ghouls, statues of evil-looking babies and other freaky props.

The big box options include, Menard's, Walmart, Target, Party City and Walgreen's. Thrift stores like Goodwill and St. Vincent DePaul cater to those looking to cobble together a costume as does Ragstock on State Street.

Those with a bigger budget and looking for a more professional experience can head to Dapper Cadaver, 1018 Stewart St., which specializes in realistic-looking body parts and bodies, fake blood and makeup, haunted house decor and skeletons. And for makeup, Graftobian, a mail order company, has more than 23,000 square-feet of production and warehouse space on the city's East Side and earlier this year was named the U.S. Small Business Administration's Wisconsin Small Business Exporter of the Year.

But the temporary Halloween retailers are also a part of the seasonal mix.

This year, Halloween Express has just one Madison location, a 4,500-square-foot space adjacent to the Brother's Main, an appliance dealer at the corner of Mineral Point Road and the Beltline. The owners of the local Halloween Express franchise were hoping for an East Side location but they were unable to find a space that was the right size, location and had affordable rent. And that was almost the case for the West Side.

"We were almost not going to do Madison at all because we just couldn't find anything," said Eric Bero, who manages the Far West Side Store. "Luckily they found this space."

At one time the space was part of a larger Brother's Main but when the store downsized, the space was remodeled for an eye-ware company. When the pandemic hit, the eye-ware company went remote and never returned.

"It's a nice remodeled space," said Bero, in his 13th year managing a Halloween Express but who also does landscaping and snow removal throughout the year. "I like the change of seasons and the change of jobs."

The other major seasonal store is Spirit Halloween, which has stores this year in both East Towne and West Towne malls.

The company has 1,400 stores across the country where new merchandise this year includes Dino Ranch, Bluey, Encanto, the Incredibles, Ted Lasso and Squid Game.

The East Towne store is located near Dick's Sporting Goods while the West Towne store fills two vacant retail spaces near the food court.

In 2005, Halloween spending in the U.S. was estimated at $3.3 billion, according to data from the National Retail Federation. Spending grew to $8 billion by 2012 and hit $9.1 billion in 2017 before slowing falling and then bottoming out in 2020 at $8 billion due to the pandemic. This year the NRF expects spending to hit a record $10.6 billion, up from a record of $10.1 billion in 2021.