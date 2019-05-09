Habitat for Humanity of Dane County has appointed four new board of directors and one of them brings years of retail experience, which could help the non-profit with its resale shops.

Tom Dorn, president of Dorn True Value Hardware, is being joined by Kingsley Gobourne, community outreach officer at Old National Bank; Teresa Garside, vice president of global regulatory compliance at John Deere Financial and Jeff Wiegand, vice president of protective services at American Family Insurance.

Valerie Renk, Habitat's CEO, said the new board members bring a wealth of experience to Habitat in areas that include strategy and innovation, retail management, marketing and communications, regulatory compliance, and community development.

“We are thrilled to add these very well qualified individuals to create a high-preforming board that has the skills and expertise needed to lead Habitat forward,” Renk said in a release. “Our volunteer board of directors has been a tremendous resource for Habitat and I’m excited about serving more families and having an even greater impact in Dane County as we move forward.”

Habitat is perhaps best known for its program that enables people who may not otherwise qualify to buy a home to assist families with home purchases through low-interest mortgages and financial counseling, and provides trained construction workers to help oversee building projects, which require 325 to 375 hours of "sweat equity" from each family that is vetted and selected for the program. Last year Habitat and its families constructed 14 homes in Dane County and this year is scheduled to build 15 homes, five each in Madison, Fitchburg and Sun Prairie.

The Dane County chapter also operates two ReStores, which sell primarily used building materials, furnishings, tools and lighting at discount prices. The stores are at 5906 Odana Rd. and 4207 Monona Dr.