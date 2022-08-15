Growing 'in a good way': Canndigenous is Wisconsin's first Native American-led hemp company

A growing company in the village of Cambridge – that happens to be state’s first Indigenous-led CBD and hemp business – is working to both help the environment and show marginalized groups that building generational wealth is within reach.

Tucked behind some boutiques, art galleries and coffee shops is Ripley Green, a retail apothecary that sells various CBD products. CBD is short for cannabidiol, an active ingredient in the cannabis plant that unlike THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, induces sedation without a high.

Ripley Green’s CBD and hemp goods are sourced from roughly 10 farms around Wisconsin, said store manager Lindsay Wehmeyer. CBD gummies, drinkables, oils, lip balm and even beer, line the shelves.

Owner Rob Pero, of Cambridge, said he is a proud member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians who has some big plans to economically empower fellow Native Americans through his business, and grow industrial hemp to help combat climate change.

Among brands sold is Pero’s own Canndigenous, Ripley Green’s flagship line of consumer wellness goods derived from hemp grown at a farm near Cambridge. Canndigenous offerings range from CBD flower to a salve that aims to provide pain relief. The only FDA-approved use of CBD is as a treatment for rare forms of epilepsy.

Canndigenous is a marrying of the terms “indigenous” and “cannabis” to showcase how Native Americans have long used marijuana for medicinal purposes, Pero said. There are also parallels between how both terms have historically been stigmatized, he said.

Pero, who has a background in sales and studied graphic design and marketing in the 1990s at Full Sail University in Florida, said he has since his late teens been an avid cannabis user. He founded the brand and Ripley Green in 2021.

Focus on issues

Just three doors from Ripley Green is another business Pero owns: Perodigm Media. Since 2012, the marketing agency has used video and other avenues to help clients across the Midwest spotlight issues that affect Native Americans, among other pursuits. Canndigenous is a Perodigm client.

A project Perodigm undertook within the last few years is in partnership with the state of Minnesota — an awareness campaign to combat human trafficking, particularly how the problem affected women and children from Indigenous communities.

Now with a cannabis company, Pero said he has a chance to further enfranchise and eventually employ fellow Native Americans — a minority group whose history in Wisconsin dates back centuries but also includes fights to “maintain (its) sovereignty and self-determination in the face of federal policies of assimilation, allotment and termination,” according to a report from the state Department of Health.

That’s because Indigenous populations have long experienced socioeconomic challenges at disproportionate levels compared with the general public — challenges that have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandemic impacts

According to a November 2021 report published by the Brookings Institution, Native Americans faced more financial stressors than other racial and ethnic groups at the start of the health crisis.

Drawing its conclusions from a national survey by the African American Research Collaborative, the Brookings report states that the Native American population led the country in pandemic job losses.

Native Americans were also the most likely to report they were currently unemployed or looking for work, according to survey results.

And nearly 40% of Native American survey respondents said they had their work hours or pay cut between 2020 and 2021.

“There’s just a lot of trauma,” Pero said.

‘In a good way’

Pero’s introduction to hemp was marked by the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which allowed for the production of hemp and CBD – among other supports for farmers nationwide.

He said he saw an industry ripe for a company that valued transparency and authenticity, especially because the market for CBD and hemp goods is largely unregulated.

Now, “everything we make either goes into our product or back into the earth,” Pero said of his company’s hemp farming and procurement practices. He said Canndigenous follows the Ojibwe principle of doing all things “in a good way.”

Canndigenous will eventually look to producing hemp on an industrial scale, Pero said, whereas now operations have taken up at most 10 acres of land.

That’s especially beneficial, he said, because research has demonstrated hemp’s ability to pull toxins from both the air and soil.

Not only that, but hemp can be used to make several materials from paper to concrete to rope — a reason why before the plant was declared a drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act, Wisconsin led the country in hemp production.

“I’ve got a chip on my shoulder about making an impact,” Pero said of what keeps him motivated as a Native American entrepreneur.