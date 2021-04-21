Grocery stores were overwhelmed with business early in pandemic, but costs also soared

“It was really a steep learning curve because there was no playbook,” said Tim Metcalfe, president of the family-owned grocery company that also has a store in Wauwatosa. “This was just unprecedented. You would make a decision about what you thought you needed to do today and then you would get more information about what is happening and you would completely change course to protect your people and the customers.”

Options galore

Madison has long been considered one of the most competitive grocery markets in the Midwest and is flush with options. It includes national retailers like Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. There are also major regional players like Hy-Vee, Festival Foods, Pick’n Save and Woodman’s Food Market. Fresh Madison Market and Capitol Centre Market target UW-Madison students, while a bevy of ethnic food stores cater to Latino, Asian and Indian shoppers.

Neighborhood grocery stores include Jennifer Street Market and Knoche Foods, supplemented by co-ops such as Regent Market Co-op on the Near West Side and Willy Street Co-op, with three locations and more than 34,000 members.

All of these stores were considered essential businesses, stayed open throughout the pandemic and had to make major adjustments in the way they did business.