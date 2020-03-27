Grocery stores creating distance, erecting barriers in bid for safety and market share

Local grocery stores are installing plexiglass barriers to separate cashiers from customers, putting down floor markings to remind people to maintain the proper social distance and, of course, sanitizing like never before.

These and more are all part of an evolving set of best practices — some required by government, some adopted voluntarily — in an industry even more “essential” to a world shaken by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Under Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order, which went into effect Wednesday, grocery stores can no longer offer self-service salad or other food bars, provide in-store dining or fill customers’ reusable bags. They are required to place signs around stores reminding customers to remain 6 feet apart and are urged to clean more than usual.

But stores are taking other steps as well, in part because they make sense for containing the virus and in part to retain and grow market share, according to Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

“If somebody’s got a good idea ... they’re going to adopt it,” Scholz said. “This industry is really competitive.”