Grisly question of bird flu: How to kill, dispose of millions of poultry

JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. — The spread of a bird flu that is deadly to poultry raises the grisly question of how farms manage to quickly kill and dispose of millions of chickens and turkeys.
It's a chore that farms across the country are increasingly facing as the number of poultry killed in the past two months has climbed to more than 24 million, with outbreaks reported nearly every day. Some farms have had to kill more than 5 million chickens at a single site with a goal of destroying the birds within 24 hours to limit the spread of the disease and prevent animals from suffering.
“The faster we can get on site and depopulate the birds that remain on site, the better,” Minnesota State Veterinarian Beth Thompson said.
The outbreak is the biggest since 2015, when producers had to kill more than 50 million birds. So far this year, there have been cases in 24 states, with Iowa the hardest hit with about 13 million chickens and turkeys killed. Other states with sizable outbreaks include Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Indiana.
Farms faced with the need to kill so many birds turn to recommendations by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Even as it has developed methods to kill the poultry quickly, the association acknowledges its techniques “may not guarantee that the deaths the animals face are painless and distress free.” Veterinarians and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials also typically oversee the process.
One of the preferred methods is to spray water-based firefighting foam over birds as they roam around the ground inside a barn. That foam kills the animals by cutting off their air supply.
When foam won't work because birds are in cages above the ground or it's too cold, the USDA recommends sealing up barns and piping carbon dioxide inside, first rendering the birds unconscious and ultimately killing them.
If one those methods won't work because equipment or workers aren't available, or when the size of a flock is too large, the association said a last resort is a technique called ventilation shutdown. In that scenario, farmers stop airflow into barns, which raises temperatures to levels at which the animals die. The USDA and the veterinary association recommend that farmers add additional heat or carbon dioxide to barns to speed up the process and limit suffering by the animals.
Mike Stepien, a spokesman for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said the techniques are the best options when it's necessary to quickly kill so many birds.
“State animal health officials and producers carefully weigh the different options to determine the best option for humane depopulation and do not make such decisions lightly,” Stepien said.
Animal welfare groups argue that all these methods for quickly killing birds are inhumane, though they are particularly opposed to ventilation shutdown, which they note can take hours and is akin to leaving a dog in a hot car. Animal rights groups delivered a petition last year signed by 3,577 people involved in caring for animals, including nearly 1,600 veterinarians, that urged the veterinary association to stop recommending ventilation shutdown as an option.
“We have to do better. None of these are acceptable in any way,” said Sara Shields, director of farm animal welfare science at Humane Society International.
Opponents of the standard techniques said firefighting foam uses harmful chemicals and it essentially drowns birds, causing chickens and turkeys to suffer convulsions and cardiac arrest as they die. They say carbon dioxide is painful to inhale and detectible by the birds, prompting them to try to flee the gas.
Karen Davis, of the nonprofit group United Poultry Concerns, urged the veterinary association to stop recommending all of its three main options.
“They’re all ways that I would not choose to die, and I would not choose anybody else to die regardless of what species they belong to,” Davis said.
Shields said there are more humane alternatives, such as using nitrogen gas but those options tend to be more expensive and could have logistical challenges.
Sam Krouse, vice president of Indiana-based MPS Egg Farms, said farmers feel miserable about using any of the options.
“We pour our lives and livelihoods into taking care of those birds, and it’s just devastating when we lose any of those birds,” Krouse said. “Everything that we’re doing every day is focused on keeping the disease out and making sure that we’re keeping our hens as safe as possible.”
Officials emphasize that this virus that’s spread primarily through the droppings of infected wild birds doesn’t threaten food safety or represent a significant public health threat. Sick birds aren’t allowed into the food supply and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills any viruses that might be present. And health officials say no human cases of bird flu have been found in the United States during this current outbreak.
Once poultry are dead, farmers must quickly dispose of the birds. They usually don't want to risk the chance of spreading the virus by transporting the carcasses to landfills, so crews typically pile the birds up into huge rows inside barns and combine them with other materials, such as ground up corn stalks and sawdust to create a compost pile.
After a couple weeks of decomposition, the carcasses are converted into a material that can be spread on cropland to help fertilize crops. In some cases, carcasses are buried in trenches on the farm or incinerated.
Photos: 2020 in pictures from the On Wisconsin column
Brewers Spring Training
A pair of fans watch Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter work on his pitches in the bullpen during a spring training game March 7 against the Texas Rangers at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Suter had already pitched in the game and in two innings of relief had given up five runs on six hits, walking two and striking out one. Suter returned to the bullpen to work with a pitching coach.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Brewers Spring Training
The Phoenix Sonoran Preserve is an open desert park with miles of hiking and biking trails on the north side of the city.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Brewers Spring Training
American Family Fields of Phoenix is a multi-field complex that is used year-round by the Milwaukee Brewers but in February and March is home to spring training. This practice field was used prior to a spring training game against the Texas Rangers for the Brewers to stretch and warm up before making their way into the adjacent main facility that seats about 10,000 fans.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Brewers Spring Training
Fans make their way into the American Family Fields of Phoenix, a baseball complex owned by the city of Phoenix and used by the Milwaukee Brewers for year-round baseball activities, including spring training.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Brewers Spring Training
Max Lazar, a pitcher who spent most of the 2019 season with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Milwaukee Brewers' Class A minor league team near Appleton, makes his way past fans on March 7 at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Lazar went 7-4 last season.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Horse Deaths
Horses at Red Ridge Ranch Riding Stable near Mauston are on the mend after being sickened by toxic blister beetles that contaminated loads of hay purchased from out-of-state vendors.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Endeavor Sharing Supper
The kitchen at Endeavor Elementary School is a hive of activity on the last Wednesday evening of each month as meals are readied for the Sharing Supper. Last week, volunteers -- from left, Patti Pulver, Cheri Gibeaut, Linda Krueger and Shirley Scherbert -- plated Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy and corn for the meal designed to promote civility and community.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Endeavor Sharing Supper
Linda Wade prepares drinks to serve during a monthly community supper at Endeavor Elementary School in Endeavor, Wis., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Endeavor Sharing Supper
Doug Dewsnap, right, thanks Shania Barron for serving cake with the help of Kai Stahler as members of Scouts BSA from Portage help with the Sharing Supper.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Endeavor Sharing Supper
Patti Pulver, left, and Kathy Thiemke bring in food from B&B Hitching Post in Portage for a monthly community supper at Endeavor Elementary School.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Endeavor Sharing Supper
About 160 people attended last week's Sharing Supper in Endeavor, a Marquette County village of about 450 people.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Endeavor
This community was founded in 1891, but a bypass has diverted traffic around the Marquette County village, located about nine miles north of Portage. Once a month, a free supper is held at the Endeavor Elementary School in an effort to promote community togetherness while the library in 2020 is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Alexian Brothers Novitiate
It would likely take millions of dollars to restore the mansion of the former Alexian Brothers Novitiate near Gresham.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Alexian Brothers Novitiate
Bruce Gallagher shows off the former conservatory room of the dilapidated mansion that at one time was part of the Alexian Brothers Novitiate near Gresham. Gallagher is a Hartland Realtor charged with selling the mansion and the 181-acre historic Shawano County property that includes more than 4,000 feet of frontage along the Red River.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Education Center
Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue owner Jeff Kozlowski interacts with BamBam, an African lion born in 2004 and one of his first big cats. The nonprofit, located on 30 acres in the Sauk County village of Rock Springs, has 20 tigers, lions and leopards, and one Canada lynx.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Education Center
Minocqua and Kai, a pair of 3-year-old Bengal tigers, share an enclosure at Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue in Rock Springs. The 500- to 600-pound animals eat 20 to 25 pounds of meat per day during the winter and 12 to 15 pounds per day in warmer months.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
Buckets of bobbers and peg boards of baits are neatly organized as Bella, a 7-year-old border collie, relaxes at Kate's Bait north of Dodgeville.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
Kate Mosley, owner of Kate's Bait & Sporting Goods near Dodgeville, has a vending machine that dispenses night crawlers, live minnows, hooks, bobbers and fishing lures for customers who show up after hours.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
At Kate's Bait & Sporting Goods north of Dodgeville, owner Kate Mosley is seen through her new walk-up window, which has been equipped with a doorbell. On the inside she has a stool and credit card reader, and will take orders for bait and tackle, turkey hunting supplies and other items. Mosley is trying to stay above water as nearby lakes are closed and many boat ramps on the Wisconsin River are barricaded due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Kickapoo Valley Reserve
Ron Johnson, the only chairman of the management board for the Kickapoo Valley Reserve for 25 years, is retiring from the board this month. Since 1970, Johnson, 73, has lived adjacent to the 8,600-acre Vernon County property that features the Kickapoo River, valleys, ridges, primitive campsites, a visitor center and trails for hiking, horseback riding and biking.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Kickapoo Valley Reserve
Ron Johnson, chair of the management board for the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, shows off a classroom that is housed in a traditional Ho-Chunk shelter. The classroom is used year-round as part of the KVR's education program that serves about 5,000 students annually.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Kickapoo Valley Reserve
One of three covered bridges that cross the Kickapoo River in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Kickapoo Valley Reserve
A concrete tower that would have been used to funnel high water from a proposed lake is one of the reminders of a failed plan to flood the Kickapoo River Valley north of La Farge. Millions of dollars were spent on the project, including the partial construction of an earthen dam to hold back the flood-prone Kickapoo River. The valley is now home to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Kickapoo Valley Reserve
A large section of Weister Creek, a tributary of the Kickapoo River, has been restored and improved for trout fishing.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Morel mushrooms
Ron Machotka cooks up morel mushrooms, that were frozen from last year, as he waits for customers outside a former used car lot in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, May 14, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Morel mushrooms
Tom Nondorf shows where morel mushrooms are weighed when brought in, inside the garage area of a former used car lot in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, May 14, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Morel mushrooms
Ron Machotka displays a mushroom call he made in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, May 14, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Burger Night in Muscoda
Tom Nondorf, president of American Legion Post 85 in Muscoda, heads up a spring morel mushroom sale but in the summer is busy once a month with a hamburger sale in the village's downtown. Proceeds from both fundraisers are used to support a variety of Legion programs, including flags on village streets.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
World's largest refracting telescope
Centered inside a 90-foot diameter dome, the 1890s-era refracting telescope at Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay towers over visitors. The University of Chicago earlier this year transferred ownership of the 123-year-old facility to the Yerkes Future Foundation, a preservation group that plans to restore, refurbish and reopen the historic research center.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Ornate design
Yerkes Future Foundation committee members Chuck Ebeling, left, and Frank Bonifacic, center, visit with Ed Struble, who has been the director of building and grounds at the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, Wis. for nearly 30 years Wednesday, June 10, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Forty-eight acres on Lake Geneva
Members of the Yerkes Future Foundation explore the John Olmsted-designed grounds of the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, Wis. Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Recently, the University of Chicago transferred ownership of the 123-year-old facility to the foundation, a preservation group that plans to restore, refurbish and reopen the research center. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Planning for the future
Members of the Yerkes Future Foundation find shade under a large maple tree on a portion of the 48-acre John Olmsted-designed grounds of the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The 60,000-square-foot facility, home to three domes each with its own telescope, was constructed between 1894 and 1897.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Viewer's angle
Built in the 1890's, the telescope at the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, Wis., seen Wednesday, June 10, 2020, is the largest refracting telescope in the world. Electrical components added in the 1960's are visible on the lower end of the 60-foot-long viewing tube. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Tri-County Regional Airport
Ed Asmus, of Aurora, Illinois, fuels his 1973 Cessna 337G Skymaster during a stop last week at the Tri-County Regional Airport in Lone Rock. The airport typically sells 20,000 gallons of fuel a year. But as of last week, just 2,600 gallons had been sold this year.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Tri-County Regional Airport
Juliet Hein, daughter of Piccadilly Lilly owner Jessica Hein, offers water to pilot Ed Asmus upon his arrival from Aurora, Illinois, at the Tri-County Regional Airport. The restaurant is a big reason why pilots like Asmus fly to Lone Rock.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Tri-County Regional Airport
Piccadilly Lilly Diner owner Jessica Hein works in the dining area of the small restaurant adjacent to the Tri-County Airport in Lone Rock, Wis. Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The business has been operating as a carryout enterprise only since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the region in the spring. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Tri-County Regional Airport
Jessica Hein, owner of the Piccadilly Lilly Airport Diner, shares a booth with Jackson Evans, 4, as she waits for customers at her small restaurant at the Tri-County Regional Airport in Lone Rock. Hein rents the space for $200 a month.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Tri-County Regional Airport
Marc Higgs, manager of the Tri-County Regional Airport in Lone Rock, looks over a taxiway that was partially submerged last week, several days after rains moved through the area. Flooding has become more common at the airport and officials are studying ways to reduce the negative effects of heavy rainfall.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Indian Lake Oak Savanna
Invasive trees harvested by crews working at Indian Lake County Park to preserve an oak savanna will be used for fence posts, pallets, firewood and planks.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Indian Lake Oak Savanna
A large oak tree rises over Shane Otto, a land restoration specialist with Dane County Parks, in a restored area of oak savanna at Indian Lake County Park in the town of Berry.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Indian Lake Oak Savanna
Owen Detweiler, 33, owner of Valton Log & Lumber in Wonewoc, operates a grapple-skid to remove felled trees in an effort to restore an oak savanna at Indian Lake County Park.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Indian Lake Oak Savanna
Ruben Mazelin, 23, of Hillsboro, was drenched in sweat last week as he used a chainsaw to remove invasive hardwoods from a hillside at Indian Lake County Park.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Merrimac Ferry Landing Concessions
Visitors to Merrimac Ferry Landing Concessions gather at the window to order up ice cream. On a busy day the shop can sell more than 500 cones and dishes of ice cream.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Merrimac Ferry Landing Concessions
Ice cream at Merrimac Ferry Landing Concessions is hand-scooped by owner Adam Gallus, who works seven days a week from Memorial Day through October.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lake Wisconsin
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
St. Norbert Catholic Church
Church leaders, construction workers and an architect talk last week before climbing the scaffolding to inspect the on-going renovation work at St. Norbert Catholic Church in Roxbury.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
St. Norbert Catholic Church
Father Jerry Zhanay of St. Norbert Catholic Church in Roxbury has helped guide his congregation over the last four years but the past three years have included fundraising efforts for an exterior renovation project. The sanctuary of the church is not part of the project but holds an historic 10-foot by 6-foot painting given to the church in 1849 by King Louis II of Bavaria. The painting hangs above the church altar.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Roxbury Church 12-08062020163638
Scaffolding surrounds the steeple of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Roxbury, Wis. as an exterior renovation to the church continues Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Roxbury Church 10-08062020163638
Masonry workers continue restoration of the steeple of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Roxbury, Wis. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
St. Norbert Catholic Church
Father Jerry Zhanay, left, and Mark Maier, a member of the St. Norbert Catholic Church renovation committee, had a prime view last week of rural Dane and Sauk counties from the top of the scaffolding that has encased the Roxbury church's steeple. A $1.2 million renovation project that began this past spring is scheduled to be completed by this fall and is designed to help ensure that the church, the oldest Catholic parish in Dane County, remains open.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
St. Norbert Catholic Church
Father Jerry Zhanay of St. Norbert Catholic Church in Roxbury is guided last week on scaffolding near the bell tower by Matt Hollman, a superintendent with Maas Brothers Construction, a Watertown company that has years of experience working on church renovation projects.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DNC Milwaukee (copy) (copy)
Banners announcing the 2020 Democratic National Convention are displayed on street poles outside the event's downsized secondary venue at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DNC Milwaukee
Ernesto Ruiz, a Clean Sweep Ambassador with the city of Milwaukee, works Thursday along a mostly quiet North Fourth Street near the Fiserv Forum, which had been scheduled to host the Democratic National Convention this week. Instead, most of the downtown will be quiet, now that the convention has moved to a largely online event. The few hundred people that do attend will be at the nearby Wisconsin Center.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
(From left) Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Katie Beilfuss, outreach programs director of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, and Mark Cupp, executive director of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board, canoe the Wisconsin River in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The Lower Wisconsin Riverway is now recognized as a Wetland of International Importance by the United States and the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Timm Zumm, with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, uses his phone to take a picture of a beaver dam at the Fish Trap Flowage west of Muscoda. The flowage is part of the rich diversity of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Timm Zumm, with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, drives his boat on the Wisconsin River in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Cactus at Blue River Sand Barrens State Natural Area near Muscoda.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
The 92-mile Lower Wisconsin Riverway is a prime destination for paddlers. Its diverse ecosystem has led the Riverway to be designated a Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. Mark Cupp, left, executive director of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board; Katie Beilfuss, center, outreach programs director of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association; and Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, paddle a stretch of the river near Muscoda last week.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Timm Zumm, with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, picks up litter at a sandbar on the Wisconsin River near Muscoda. The river can be heavily used by campers and day paddlers.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Mattison
Bill Mattison ran away to join the circus in 1941. And while his career is heralded for sailing, he also makes museum-quality models of circus wagons, some of which are on display in his Madison home.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Mattison
Bill Mattison in the neatly organized workshop in the basement of his Madison home.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Mattison
A tented circus display created by Bill Mattison continues to evolve in the basement workshop of his Madison home. For years he had a boat shop on Williamson Street where he built world-class sailboats and iceboats.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Mattison
Elements of Bill Mattison's "Mattison Family Circus" creation are displayed at his Madison home, including a detailed dining car that even includes the prices of food. Hot dogs are 15 cents, hamburgers 25 cents and peanuts a nickel.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Mattison
Bill Mattison built 14 "Honeybucket" iceboats that at one time were some of the fastest in the world. In 1964, Mattison won the national Triple Crown Trophy for iceboating and even appeared in Time magazine. This photo of Mattison is displayed in his bedroom near other sailing mementos.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Northwoods Census
Jack Klein, left, and his neighbor, Phil Curle, chat in Klein's driveway in the town of Presque Isle about the challenges of doing census work in northern Wisconsin. Homes can be far apart, on long, narrow and unimproved roads, and cell phone service is often spotty.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northwoods census
Phil Curle, who lives in the town of Presque Isle in northern Vilas County, adjusts a sign in the windshield of the pickup truck that indicates he's a census worker. Curle has put on hundreds of miles in Wisconsin's Northwoods in an attempt to find information on households, many of which are vacation homes.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northwoods census
Jack Klein walks up to a gate at a private housing development in the town of Presque Isle. He could legally walk around the gate but would have to walk several miles to reach the homes on his census list.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northwoods census
Classic white signs dot northern Wisconsin and help travelers find remote homes and businesses. This collection is near the intersection of highways B and M north of Boulder Junction in the town of Presque Isle.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Door County amid COVID-19
Terry Chier, owner of Door County Sunglass Company in Egg Harbor, said it was impossible to make up for six weeks of lost sales when his business was closed for much of April and May. But he met his adjusted sales projections for the rest of the summer.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Door County amid COVID-19
Lauren Schar, owner of Fireside, a restaurant in downtown Egg Harbor.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Door County amid COVID-19
An "open" sign greets visitors at Greens N Grains in Egg Harbor. Many Door County merchants say that if they can make it through the fall, they will survive for another season.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Door County amid COVID-19
Angela Luberger, a jeweler who co-owns Plum Bottom Gallery in Egg Harbor, said sales are down this year but have not decreased as much as she and her husband, porcelain artist Chad Luberger, had expected.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Door County amid COVID-19
This sign is near Sherwood Point in Door County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Door County amid COVID-19
The Ellison Bluff State Natural Area near Ellison Bay is a big draw for those looking to take in one of the many dramatic views of Door County. Tourism officials say visitor spending is down about 20% in the county, much less than what was anticipated because of COVID-19.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Door County amid COVID-19
Looking towards the Strawberry and Chambers islands from Peninsula State Park.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Soldiers Home
Funding for the $44.5 million Milwaukee Soldiers Home project has included state and federal historic tax credits, state and federal low-income housing credits and private fundraising. The Alexander Co. has spent the past two years renovating the historic structures. In the case of Old Main, seen here, more than 650 window and door openings received upgrades.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Soldiers Home
Six historic buildings at the Milwaukee Soldiers Home complex, including Old Main, constructed in the late 1860s, are undergoing a $44.5 million renovation to house homeless veterans.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Soldiers Home
The Milwaukee Soldiers Home complex stands in contrast to neighboring Miller Park and its retractable dome.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Soldiers Home
The clock tower of the former administration building of the Milwaukee Soldiers Home complex.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Deer season opener 2020
A deer hunter appears to be napping shortly before noon Saturday on the edge of a field with southern exposure along Highway B in rural Sauk County. More deer hunters were expected to take part in this year's nine-day gun deer season as license sales are 9.5% over 2019. Near-perfect weather also allowed for comfort while hunting and for those who chose to snooze.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Deer season opener 2020
Paul Merline, right, bagged an 11-point buck on opening day of the nine-day gun deer season on Saturday. He was hunting on land near his town of West Point home in rural Columbia County with his brother-in-law, Bob Lee, a retired warden with the state Department of Natural Resources. Merline and Lee hung the deer in Merline's garage as they prepared to process the animal.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Deer season opener 2020
Cousins Ryan Farrell, left, and Andrew Farrell use a measuring stick to get the width of the rack of an eight-point buck shot by Ryan's father, Brian Farrell, of Middleton. The trio were hunting just south of Plain Saturday morning and were entering the deer into the I-Diehl Tap's big buck contest.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Deer registration
Daniel Crook, right, looks at a photo Dan Ruhland took of Crook's nine point deer last week. Crook, of Sextonville, was hunting southwest of Spring Green, registered his deer electronically but brought it to the I-Diehl Tap in downtown Plain to show off. Ruhland is a bartender at the I-Diehl, which for years was a popular deer registration station.
Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
Watertown Castle
Dianne Owens and Paul Elliott descend the main staircase of their castle-like house in rural Jefferson County. The home, located between Watertown and Johnson Creek, was built in 2008, but most of the interior was unfinished when the couple purchased it in July.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Watertown Castle
Dianne Owens and Paul Elliott purchased their castle-like home in July and have been busy ever since completing its construction.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Watertown Castle
Dianne Owens and Paul Elliott walk their 2-acre property in Jefferson County that is home to their 11,000-square-foot house that resembles a castle. Construction began in 2008 by another couple but came to a halt after one of them died unexpectedly. The home sat empty and unfinished for nine years before Owens and Elliott purchased the property in July.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Watertown Castle
This coat of armor, dubbed Ted Knight, was purchased from a seller in La Crosse and is one of the centerpieces of the living room of Owens and Elliott.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Stork
Author and veterinarian Bill Stork enters a barn at the Haack family dairy farm in the town of Deerfield.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Stork
Dairy farmer Ryan Haack, left, and author and veterinarian Bill Stork share stories during a visit by Stork to the farm in the town of Deerfield. Stork writes about the Haack family, and the farm is pictured on the cover of the second of his three books.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Stork
Ryan Haack, left, works long days on the family farm he operates in partnership with his father, Jim Haack, in the town of Deerfield but looks forward to the regular visits from Bill Stork, right, a Lake Mills veterinarian. Stork and Ryan Haack spend a lot of time talking about writing, the need for naps, quilting and any other number of topics.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Stork
Near a shed featuring hand paintings by young members of the Haack family, author and veterinarian Bill Stork prepares for a round of pregnancy checks on cows in the family's dairy herd. Stork came to Wisconsin in 1992 from Illinois and in 1994 purchased Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show
Kyle and Mary Ann Cook, of Janesville, take in the sights from a bench along the path through the Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show in Janesville.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show
Visitors walk one of the many paths through the Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show in Janesville. It takes 30 to 45 minutes to walk the half-mile route.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show
With social distancing rules, there will be fewer visitors to this year's Holiday Light Show at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, but the displays continue to grow. An estimated 2 million lights cover much of the 20-acre gardens where visitors can walk the paths and take in the displays. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the gardens, located in a former gravel pit.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
POYArnoldWIChamberChoir-12142020221524
Brittany Pahnke, of Madison, sings into a microphone as she warms-up for the Wisconsin Chamber Choir's Car Carols concert from the roof of a parking garage at American Family Insurance in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Car Carols with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir
Director Robert Gehrenbeck, well-equipped for the December elements, uses a baton to conduct Saturday's Wisconsin Chamber Choir concert.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Car Carols with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir
Andi Becerra of Madison warms-up for the Wisconsin Chamber Choir's concert from the roof of a parking garage at American Family Insurance in Madison.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Car Carols with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir
The 40 members of the Wisconsin Chamber Choir performed from their cars and one pickup truck Saturday from the top of a parking garage at American Family Insurance.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Car Carols with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir
Caitlin Schmidt, left, sings from her festive Chevy Volt during Saturday's Car Carols concert by the Wisconsin Chamber Choir at an American Family Insurance parking ramp.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Car Carols with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir
Franzo Law II, of Madison, sings tenor with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir during its Car Carols concert. Decorations were common on vehicles to help add to the holiday spirit.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Moon Rabbit
Occupying the site of the former Schuett's Drive-In, which had a presence in Watertown, Wis. for more than 60 years, Moon Rabbit now offers an eclectic menu featuring dishes with national and international origins in Watertown.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Moon Rabbit
Moon Rabbit's Hammi Hamann works in the kitchen of the business she co-owns with her husband, Brent Hamann in Watertown.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Moon Rabbit
Jazz music is a constant at Moon Rabbit, but the menu changes daily and represents the world. It can include deep-fried catfish, smoked brisket, dirty rice, shawarma, Indonesian noodles and falafel. Moon Rabbit co-owner Hammi Hamann assists in the kitchen, but also runs the restaurant's social media.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Moon Rabbit
Moon Rabbit co-owner Brent Hamann prepares a pot of dirty rice in the kitchen of the business in downtown Watertown. Hamann grew up in the city, but honed his cooking skills for 20 years in New Orleans.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Moon Rabbit
Brent and Hammi Hamann, owners of Moon Rabbit in Watertown, prepare the offerings for drive-up customers at their pop-up restaurant in the city's downtown. For more than 60 years the site was home to Schuett's Drive-In, but in 2017 the Hamann's purchased the restaurant and radically altered the menu.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
