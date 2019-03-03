Green Lake’s Heidel House Resort and Spa has announced it will be closing its doors ahead of the summer season.
Heidel House, which has been hosting guests on the shores of the popular vacationer’s lake since 1945, will close May 20, the Ripon Commonwealth Press reported.
Stacy Nemeth, chief operating officer of Fiore Companies, which owns the resort, told the Commonwealth Press that Heidel House has had continuous revenue losses over the past decade, which she attributed in part to other nearby tourist hot spots.
“Times have changed, particularly in the hospitality industry, and the resorts of yesteryear aren’t necessarily the resorts that are capturing the interest of a new generation of travelers,” Nemeth said. “Frankly, the Wisconsin Dells, which is only 50 miles away, has seen an extended period of growth and continues to be a tourism behemoth that is difficult to compete against.”
The Heidel House has been up for sale, and Fiore will continue to seek a buyer. If a buyer doesn’t step forward, Fiore indicated other uses or development for the property would be sought.
The Heidel House is made up of a Main Lodge with rooms and suites, the Lac Verde Lodge offering a more luxurious stay and Estate Buildings for larger groups. It is also home to the Evenson Spa, which opened in 2006, with a wide array of spa services.