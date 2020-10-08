Green Cab now using Madison startup's ride-hailing app to book rides on-demand

Madison-based Green Cab is now using a locally-developed ride-hailing app to bring the company up to speed on the digital demands of riders.

The app, Mobile22, works similarly to the Uber and Lyft apps, with fare prices offered upfront, on-demand or scheduled rides and shared rides, but all the rides provided in the Madison-area would be from Green Cab rather than independent contractors with their own vehicles.

The app is only available now on the Apple App Store, but users without an iPhone can schedule ride online from their web browser at mobile22.com.

Mobile22 is founder Shree Kalluri's latest venture into changing how people look at transportation. With 35 employees, Kalluri said the platform is ready to launch with companies in other regions as well, and a Milwaukee taxi company is already planning on running a pilot of the service.

“We believe the future of mobility is a shared ecosystem,” Kalluri said. “Shared mobility gives consumers greater flexibility at a lower cost, while reducing their carbon footprint. And we believe taxi providers are going to play a major role in this.”