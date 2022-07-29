Greater Madison Chamber's first economic inclusion manager sees empathy, listening as key

Adey Assefa thinks that a good way to start solving some of Madison’s greatest issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion is to “listen.”

Listening can look like sitting down for a face-to-face conversation with someone whose experiences and background vastly differ from yours, she said. Make eye contact. Don’t judge. Focus on the content of the person’s story and empathize with it.

That’s what Assefa herself put into practice as she settles into her role as the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s first economic inclusion manager.

The Chamber’s hiring decision comes amid a larger movement in the city to increase minority business ownership. Local experts say that movement is demonstrated by the millions in public and private donations that have been poured into South Side developments like the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, as well as the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub.

And earlier this spring, the Madison Black and Latino chambers of commerce received $3.6 million and $3.4 million from the state, respectively, along with several other area entities.

For now, Assefa said she’s learning about the Greater Madison Chamber’s inner workings. Soon, she’ll be assisting the Chamber as it envisions how it can help the city’s businesses be more welcoming to a diverse workforce. The Chamber represents more than 1,200 businesses in the region.

Assefa, whose heritage is Ethiopian, comes to the Chamber with an extensive background in psychology and social welfare, as well as experience in enhancing student diversity at UW-Madison through various programs she’s conceptualized over the years.

“We went to Adey,” Chamber president Zach Brandon said in an email statement of why Assefa was hired. “She didn’t come to us. We sought her out for this role because of the depth and breadth of her experience. We believe that her boundless creativity will help this region and its businesses reimagine our workforce systems for a better, more inclusive, more equitable future.”

Part of Assefa’s role is helping to form the Chamber’s employer-led DIJE (Spanish for “I Said,” standing for “Diversity, Inclusion, Justice and Equity”) initiative, which will allow the organization to use data to inform how the region’s companies can recruit and retain talent from all walks of life, diversify supply chains, support new business creation, ensure accountability in embracing DEI and increase workers’ overall sense of belonging, Brandon said.

Some 60 CEOs have so far committed to contribute data and support the initiative, he said, adding that more details about what DIJE will accomplish and include could be released this fall.

Assefa is also helping to manage the Chamber’s partnership with Madison recording studio Media 22, the producer of a podcast that will cover DEI’s role in solving local business challenges starting this October.

Additionally, she is conducting informal meetings with fellow community leaders doing economic inclusion work to better understand how she can make an impact.

As for what the rest of her position entails, Assefa said that’s evolving by the day.

Finding her place

Growing up in Madison’s Eagle Heights neighborhood, Assefa said finding where she belonged was tough as a first-generation Black American whose parents emigrated from Africa.

She endured that struggle along with some of her peers as she moved through school, and weighed that challenge against the culture her parents were brought up in: being unapologetically proud of who you are was the norm. Assefa, a Madison West High School alumna, said she felt anything but.

Her highly educated parents pushed Assefa to pursue her ambitions despite that.

Assefa received her undergraduate degree in social welfare, as well as a master’s degree in counseling, from UW-Madison.

Concurrently, Assefa worked as a school counselor at Georgia O’Keeffe Middle School, as well as a child and family therapist at the Mental Health Center of Dane County.

While pursuing her master’s degree, she developed university’s RISE program, which still runs to this day. The program creates an employment pipeline for UW-Madison students of color seeking internships.

Assefa went on to serve in various directorial and advisory roles for UW-Madison, all in an effort to promote DEI on campus.

Most notably, Assefa was previously the director of the African American Student Academic Services department and an adviser to the First Wave Hip Hop and Urban Arts Scholarship program out of the Multicultural Arts Initiatives office, where she eventually became the director.

“I want to make my family proud,” Assefa said of what inspires her to continue her life’s work. “I hope that in my time with the Chamber, there’s somehow a shift in the Madison ecosystem and in the lives of the most vulnerable and underserved. It’s going to take a lot of work to help. I want to do my part while I’m here.”

Contest finalists

Assefa’s hire also comes as the Chamber announced its 2022 Pressure Chamber startup competition finalists Thursday afternoon.

The finalists will pitch their startup’s premise to national investors, and in front of a live audience, at Downtown’s Majestic Theatre on Aug. 16 during Forward Fest, the state’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival.

The winning company will receive a “golden suitcase,” representing a reserved spot in the Chamber’s meetings with top Silicon Valley investment firms this fall, the Chamber said.

The 2022 Pressure Chamber finalists are:

Benny , of Madison, a company that helps employees take full advantage of what are known as Employee Stock Purchase Plans by getting them the money they need to maximize their benefits.

, of Madison, a company that helps employees take full advantage of what are known as Employee Stock Purchase Plans by getting them the money they need to maximize their benefits. Fleet Cycles , of Monona, which is an electric cargo bike startup focused on decreasing vehicle and equipment emissions, reducing operating costs and increasing positive health outcomes for commercial customers.

, of Monona, which is an electric cargo bike startup focused on decreasing vehicle and equipment emissions, reducing operating costs and increasing positive health outcomes for commercial customers. TRACE , of Madison, which is a mobile application for the transgender and nonbinary community to document their gender transition.

, of Madison, which is a mobile application for the transgender and nonbinary community to document their gender transition. Voximetry , of Madison, which is a health technology company with software designed to increase tumor response and overall survival in prostate cancer patients receiving treatment.

, of Madison, which is a health technology company with software designed to increase tumor response and overall survival in prostate cancer patients receiving treatment. Yips Yogurt Chips, of Madison, which has created chips made from probiotic Greek yogurt that doesn’t need to be refrigerated.