Greater Madison Chamber to host annual IceBreaker lunch in-person next Wednesday

For the first time since 2019, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce is next Wednesday set to host its eighth annual IceBreaker lunch in-person at the Kohl Center sports venue in Downtown.

The sold-out event, which around 750 business and community leaders are expected to attend, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Center on Dayton Street.

The theme this year, said Chamber president Zach Brandon, is recalibration after a difficult three years with a health crisis, social unrest and war — a focus on the "good that comes from building a diverse and inclusive economy."

Tickets for Chamber members are $75, and $150 for non-members. A waitlist is available for prospective attendees in case a cancellation occurs.

The Chamber announced Wednesday morning that it is set to present its 2022 Ground Floor Award for Small Business Leadership to Eugenia Podestá, who is the co-founder of Madison-based Synergy Coworking.

The award recognizes "champions" of Madison's small business community, with past recipients including Sergenian's Floor Coverings, as well as Echo Tap and Grill and others.

Podestá was recognized this year, Brandon said, for her work in helping to create economic opportunities for women and people of color through Synergy. She is the senior director of leadership and social impact at Vital Voices Global Partnership, a women's leadership nonprofit based in Washington D.C., and serves on various local boards to support underserved Madison communities.

Of her reaction to receiving the Ground Floor Award, Podestá said she was honored and shocked, as she's someone who prefers to work behind the scenes.

The IceBreaker lunch will also feature two speakers, including CEO of advocacy nonprofit The Empowerment Experiment Foundation and Maggie Anderson and UW-Madison researcher Alondra Fernandez.

Anderson previously authored "Our Black Year: One Family's Quest to Buy Black in America's Racially Divided Economy." And through her experiment, Anderson publicly pledged to exclusively support Black-owned businesses for a year.

That resulted in tens of millions in revenue for Black-led businesses and deposits into Black-owned banks. In 2020, Anderson additionally launched a movement to reclaim the Black hair care industry and empower Black consumers and entrepreneurs.

Fernandez plans to attend medical school, and is also a participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, having been brought from Mexico to the United States by her family before age 4.

Both speakers were chosen for how their stories fit into the 2022 recalibration theme, Brandon said, as their ideas reimagine "the way we think about business" and are centered "on the idea of using business as a driver toward justice."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.