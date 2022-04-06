Greater Madison Chamber to host annual IceBreaker lunch in-person next Wednesday

For the first time since 2019, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce is next Wednesday set to host its eighth annual IceBreaker lunch in-person at the Kohl Center sports venue in Downtown.
The sold-out event, which around 750 business and community leaders are expected to attend, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Center on Dayton Street.
The theme this year, said Chamber president Zach Brandon, is recalibration after a difficult three years with a health crisis, social unrest and war — a focus on the "good that comes from building a diverse and inclusive economy."
Tickets for Chamber members are $75, and $150 for non-members. A waitlist is available for prospective attendees in case a cancellation occurs.
The Chamber announced Wednesday morning that it is set to present its 2022 Ground Floor Award for Small Business Leadership to Eugenia Podestá, who is the co-founder of Madison-based Synergy Coworking.
The award recognizes "champions" of Madison's small business community, with past recipients including Sergenian's Floor Coverings, as well as Echo Tap and Grill and others.
Podestá was recognized this year, Brandon said, for her work in helping to create economic opportunities for women and people of color through Synergy. She is the senior director of leadership and social impact at Vital Voices Global Partnership, a women's leadership nonprofit based in Washington D.C., and serves on various local boards to support underserved Madison communities.
Of her reaction to receiving the Ground Floor Award, Podestá said she was honored and shocked, as she's someone who prefers to work behind the scenes.
The IceBreaker lunch will also feature two speakers, including CEO of advocacy nonprofit The Empowerment Experiment Foundation and Maggie Anderson and UW-Madison researcher Alondra Fernandez.
Anderson previously authored "Our Black Year: One Family's Quest to Buy Black in America's Racially Divided Economy." And through her experiment, Anderson publicly pledged to exclusively support Black-owned businesses for a year.
That resulted in tens of millions in revenue for Black-led businesses and deposits into Black-owned banks. In 2020, Anderson additionally launched a movement to reclaim the Black hair care industry and empower Black consumers and entrepreneurs.
Fernandez plans to attend medical school, and is also a participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, having been brought from Mexico to the United States by her family before age 4.
Both speakers were chosen for how their stories fit into the 2022 recalibration theme, Brandon said, as their ideas reimagine "the way we think about business" and are centered "on the idea of using business as a driver toward justice."
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
