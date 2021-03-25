Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce survey shows glimmers of optimism amid economic havoc

Despite a year of significant economic losses, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce said Thursday that results from its most recent survey show signs of optimism and recovery.
The spring survey, which garnered responses from more than 350 businesses around Dane County, found that 70% of businesses saw a drop in revenue in 2020 compared to 2019. Nearly one-quarter of businesses saw revenue declines of more than half.
Chamber president Zach Brandon said in a video conference that fewer businesses experienced the revenue decline compared to the 78% that, in the fall survey, said they expected to see a revenue decline. He called it a "small silver lining."
"That means Q4 (the fourth quarter of 2020) ended up being better for businesses, so this starts to show the trendline of the opportunity for reopening and ultimately recovery," Brandon said.
Most businesses listed consumer and employee confidence and more customers -- 60% and 55% respectively -- as top priorities to get the local economy back on track.
The survey ran during the first week of March, meaning Public Health Madison and Dane County's latest order, which allowed for larger but still limited events and gatherings, wasn't yet in place.
The need isn't just to boost confidence among local consumers, business leaders on the conference call, but also on visitors to the area.
"The greatest need right now is for consumer confidence to get back to where we were pre-pandemic," said Heike Compe, executive director of the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce. "Our residents have definitely stepped up, but what we need to see now is the travelers."
Displaying consistent use of safety measures, such as mask wearing, social distancing and handwashing, are important to boosting the confidence of both residents and visitors, said Destination Madison CEO Ellie Westman Chin.
"The hardest hit industry is the hospitality and tourism industry, so we want those visitors to come back," Westman Chin said. "It is in all of our research that as they travel, they want to travel to destinations that" follow safety precautions.
Legislature passes bill to allow takeout drinks; GOP seeks to give Legislature more control over federal COVID-19 funds
Downtown businesses are cautions about the potential future of employees working from offices as 44% of businesses said they would allow at least some remote work to continue when the pandemic subsides and only 61% expecting to maintain previously existing remote work policies -- which likely means the rest will allow more work from home ability.
Downtown Madison Inc. president Jason Ilstrup said density of workers is a key component to a thriving downtown, so supporting small businesses Downtown will be important to attracting and keeping people working in the offices.
Even with some optimism, many businesses are struggling with what Brandon called "catastrophic revenue declines" of more than half in 2020.
In the fall survey, 3% of businesses had closed temporarily or permanently. That number rose to 4% in the survey conducted this month. More than a quarter of businesses said they would close if public health orders didn't change in the next 12 months.
Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County CEO Jessica Cavazos said her organization has struggled in helping businesses at the brink of closure, especially as many loan and grant programs disqualify businesses with significant financial deficits.
"It's been really difficult to even give them suggestions of where to go," Cavazos said. "A lot of them feel paralyzed. They are part of that group that you're talking about will be closing very soon if something isn't done" to help.