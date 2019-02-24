The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce has a bird's eye view of the State Capitol in its new location on the Square.
The Chamber moved into offices on the third floor of the U.S. Bank building, at 1 S. Pinckney St., in mid-December.
The business group had occupied temporary quarters at 17 S. Fairchild St. since leaving its former home at 615 E. Washington Ave. in October 2016. The longtime Chamber building was sold to Dane County and turned into The Beacon day center for homeless people.
Costs were minimal for the recent move into space formerly occupied by the JP Cullen construction company, Chamber spokesman Erik Greenfield said, because little remodeling was needed. He said Urban Land Interests, the property owner, paid for energy efficiency upgrades, EZ Office Products updated the furniture, and Fearing's Audio & Video Security contributed in-kind modifications to the organization's audio and video system.
The Greater Madison Chamber represents about 1,300 area businesses. Headed by president Zach Brandon, the Chamber has 12 full-time employees.