Natalie Siebenaler, right, with LocknCharge, shows Corey Lanaville, with Penske Truck Leasing, how her company's charging station works at neXXpo, a Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce showcase and networking event that was part of Forward Fest, in August. LocknCharge won the Greater Madison Chamber's award this week for Most Innovative Company.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A pair of Australian sister companies that help put the lid on the use of electronic devices won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Most Innovative Company award.

LocknCharge and TechDen have their North American headquarters in Madison, at 4510 Helgesen Drive, with 27 employees.

LocknCharge was founded in Australia in 1998 and opened Madison offices in 2012. TechDen launched in summer 2018. 

LocknCharge helps schools and businesses manage their fleets of mobile electronic devices, providing security and charging stations. TechDen offers hardware and software for parents to guide their children's screen time and to store and charge devices.

LocknCharge and TechDen vied against six other young Madison-area companies for the award.

More than 100 people voted at the Chamber's nex7 event on Tuesday night, concluding a process that began at Forward Fest in August.

Also at the event, Jeff "JP" Patterson, owner of JP Hair Design, received the Chamber's Ground Floor Award for Small Business Leadership.                                                                                                                       

Judy Newman is a business reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

