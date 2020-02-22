Gordmans closing East Towne Mall location

The Gordmans retail store at the East Towne Mall is slated to close in the near future.

The retailer’s parent company, Stage Stores, said the decision was made following a regular review of its store fleet, but it did not specify when the store would be shuttered.

Gordmans is a Midwest chain specializing in off-price clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products and housewares that launched in 1915 in Omaha, Nebraska. It has operated a store at East Towne since 2004.

The closure is the latest sign of a rapidly shifting retail landscape in which chains such as Macy’s, Sears and JC Penney have been forced to close stores and restructure business models.

In March 2017, Gordmans, which operated 106 retail stores in 22 states — including six in Wisconsin — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Such a filing allows a company to continue operating and develop a plan to repay its creditors.

Later that year, most of the chain’s assets were acquired by Stage Stores, including 50 stores, seven optional stores, and a distribution center.

A total of 48 Gordmans stores closed following the acquisition, but locations in Madison, Ashwaubenon, Wausau and Kenosha continued operating.

