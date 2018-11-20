One of the latest donations to Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is just in time fore the holidays.
The owners of a Waushara County Christmas tree farm have donated about 130 trees that are being sold at six Goodwill stores in south central Wisconsin. The trees, priced at $20 each, were on land that Connie Bauer and her husband had purchased to build a house. They had considered selling all of the 3,000 trees to a wholesaler but when that didn't work out, chose to donate some of the trees to Goodwill.
"We don't expect them to last long because I guess in this day and age $20 is a pretty good price for a live Christmas tree," Lori Wirth, a spokeswoman for Goodwill said Tuesday as she watched trees being unloaded at the North Sherman Avenue store. "It's an unusual donation for us but it's one we're happy to have."
Goodwill dipped its toe into Christmas trees last season with sales at its Portage store and at its store on Verona Road in Madison but this year has been expanded. Other stores selling trees are the North Side store 2901 N. Sherman Ave.; East Towne, 2127 East Springs Dr.; Monona, 2501 Royale Dr.; and the Stoughton store at 1780 Highway 51.
The trees range in size from five to seven feet tall. Proceeds fro the sales, like other sales at Goodwill stores, fund services that provide career guidence, supported employment and residential services to people with disabilities, mental health concerns and other barriers to employment and independent living.
Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin operates 12 stores and is scheduled to open its 13th store next spring in a former grocery store space along Century Avenue in Middleton.