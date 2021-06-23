Go with the flow: Madison-based Aprilaire grows to meet surging demand for clean air

Sales were already up for Aprilaire, a Madison-based manufacturer of humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers — and then a deadly virus started spreading.
For a couple years before the COVID-19 pandemic, Aprilaire had seen increasing demand for its products, a change the company attributes to an increasing awareness of how air quality and humidity can affect health. Customers who might previously have thought only about heating or cooling their homes were now seeking to remove allergens, mold spores, bacteria or other contaminants.
Then, as people who were already spending more time at home learned that COVID-19 could be transmitted through air, demand for air quality systems spiked further. “It was more on the forefront of the minds of our customers,” said Jennifer Pagels, vice president of human resources.
According to the company, its Healthy Air System removes 96% of virus-sized particles from the air it filters. It also balances the home’s humidity “to help protect (the) home’s air from viruses, like COVID-19, and other unwanted contaminants that tend to thrive in high or low humidity environments.”
Aprilaire, which has built indoor air quality systems at facilities in Madison and Poynette since 1954, soon found that its portable room air purifiers were selling out as soon as they were restocked. Having begun construction on a 110,000-square-foot distribution facility and an additional 60,000-square-feet of manufacturing space in Poynette before the pandemic began, the company hurried to bring those facilities online to meet the surging demand.
It roughly doubled its workforce, landing at around 800 employees, and added a weekend shift at its Madison facility for the first time in an effort to draw those with mid-week commitments.
The company is still looking to fill at least 50 more jobs at its production facilities and 50 more jobs at its Madison offices. Assembly positions are available on all shifts, with an average hourly wage of $18 to $25 and few specific skill requirements.
“We’re looking for people who have a great attitude, are hardworking and are willing to come in and make a difference,” Pagels said. “Because we have so many opportunities, we're willing to train people on the positions and really give them an opportunity to grow into other opportunities.”
Already, Pagels said, the company is beginning to run out of space at its new distribution center, and she doesn’t anticipate that sales will drop off as the pandemic subsides.
“When you think about healthy eating and exercise, healthy air may not have been a regular thing that people were thinking about, but the pandemic has really … put it on people's radar,” Pagels said. “We don't see that demand going away.”
