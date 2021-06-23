Go with the flow: Madison-based Aprilaire grows to meet surging demand for clean air

Aprilaire, which has built indoor air quality systems at facilities in Madison and Poynette since 1954, soon found that its portable room air purifiers were selling out as soon as they were restocked. Having begun construction on a 110,000-square-foot distribution facility and an additional 60,000-square-feet of manufacturing space in Poynette before the pandemic began, the company hurried to bring those facilities online to meet the surging demand.

It roughly doubled its workforce, landing at around 800 employees, and added a weekend shift at its Madison facility for the first time in an effort to draw those with mid-week commitments.

The company is still looking to fill at least 50 more jobs at its production facilities and 50 more jobs at its Madison offices. Assembly positions are available on all shifts, with an average hourly wage of $18 to $25 and few specific skill requirements.