JANESVILLE — At the General Motors assembly plant, Jeff Hanson horsed truck bodies onto vehicle frames — one every 56 seconds, hundreds in an eight- or 10-hour shift.
It was one of Hanson’s many jobs as a floating line worker, filling in wherever and whenever other co-workers were absent.
Co-workers called Hanson “Big Dog.” His arms were big and burly. They still are, even though Hanson’s factory days are long past. He took a buyout from GM in 2007, when a decadelong boom in SUV production began to sputter amid $4 gasoline and the early stages of the Great Recession.
About a year later, Dec. 23, 2008, GM ended production at the Janesville plant where Hanson and thousands of others once worked. It took almost seven years, but in October 2015, GM announced from contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers that the plant would shutter and be sold. The 4.8 million-square-foot husk is now being demolished and the site cleared for redevelopment by a new owner.
Dec. 23, 2018, marked the 10-year anniversary of GM Janesville’s main assembly lines shutting down.
“Was I shocked? No. Was I disappointed? Yes,” Hanson recalled. “You had a lot of friends, hard workers, good people who had to take jobs all over the country. It put strain on top of strain for so many people.”
Like windblown seeds, scores of lives once pegged to the GM plant have scattered. Hundreds of GM workers and dozens of supervisors pulled up roots in 2008 and left Janesville to work at other GM plants around the country, pursuing retirement and pensions they’d worked toward for years.
Some had no choice but to change jobs. Some who left Janesville have since returned in retirement to find time did not stand still and their hometown and neighborhoods changed.
Others will continue to commute to GM plants hours from Janesville until they can retire with a pension. Some still dream about the auto plant that’s now nearly half demolished, slated for industrial reuse by a developer.
“Big Dog” Hanson is now one of two pastors at Janesville Apostolic Ministries, a small church just a few blocks south of the GM plant site that he said he started out of people’s houses eight years ago with four members, including his wife. Hanson has honed the art of preaching and grown his congregation to about 40 members under the roof of a former Baptist church on South Jackson Street. He also recently began serving as a chaplain to Rock County sheriff’s deputies.
As Hanson preached on a recent Sunday morning in December, he walked around the sanctuary giving fist bumps to parishioners with his broad hands in the middle of service. He’s as hands-on in ministry as he might have been with a truck body that needed to be moved to assembly.
Hanson said he was a certified minister during his last several years at GM, but few knew it. He never worked up the courage to actually preach until a few years after GM shuttered. He felt like an invisible door had flown open.
“Manufacturing was just what I did. You couldn’t do much better without a college degree,” Hanson said. “What changed, I think, it could have been fear going away. You get older, you sometimes get bolder.”
Living apart from son
For the first time in a decade, Pam McCullick is back home in her tidy ranch house on Janesville’s south side.
She’s catching up with life in Janesville after seven years away, half spent in Kansas City, Kansas, working at GM’s Fairfax Assembly stamping plant. In 2016, McCullick retired from GM after nearly four years working at a GM assembly plant four hours away in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
In 2008, when the Janesville plant was set to shutter, McCullick made the same move as hundreds of other Janesville GM workers. GM plants around the country needed workers, and McCullick had years left before she could collect the pension she’d worked toward since 1986.
But in 2008, McCullick was no longer 22, as she’d been when she started at GM. She was a single parent, and her son Dylan was a sophomore in high school.
Dylan is grown now. He’s an engineer and a husband. But McCullick missed most of her son’s passage from boy to man.
Dylan stayed in Janesville; McCullick left to work out of state. First it was the Kansas City plant eight hours away. McCullick recalled looking for an apartment near the school Dylan would have attended in Kansas City. That same day, she saw a police SWAT team chasing men through a busy commercial area of the city, their guns drawn. After that, she and Dylan talked and together decided he’d finish high school in Rock County.
“We broke down the best decision we could make at the time. Then, I broke down crying, over and over,” McCullick said.
McCullick and dozens of co-workers who relocated to keep their jobs found living arrangements together, splitting costs on apartments in Kansas City and later in Fort Wayne. The workers carpooled every weekend from Kansas City or Fort Wayne to Janesville. Workers would leave at 7 a.m. after their last weekday shift, hit the road and drive eight hours from Kansas City to Janesville. They’d turn around on Sunday and drive back to start another work shift.
For McCullick, commuting was the only way she could spend time with Dylan. Dylan’s grandparents and a friend of McCullick’s stayed with Dylan during the week.
“It takes a village, and I was fortunate. My son became quite responsible,” McCullick said.
Some Janesville GMers still work out of town. They’ve got years left before they can retire to a pension. But not everyone who worked at the plant or local suppliers had the chance to finish their careers elsewhere, McCullick said.
“We really are the lucky ones,” McCullick said.
Haunted in his dreams
Sometimes in his dreams at night, Milton resident Dan Roehl finds himself on an assembly line at GM. In the dreams, the assembly line’s always broken down or backed up, and there’s nothing he can do to fix it.
“Nine out of 10 people will tell you that. The one that tells you that they didn’t have that dream is lying. At some time, we all had that fear,” Roehl said.
Roehl retired from GM a few years ago. Like McCullick, Roehl spent years traveling back and forth from Fort Wayne.
He grew up in Janesville “in the shadows of GM,” he said. His dad, an uncle and other relatives all worked at the plant. They were crew-cut line workers and supervisors who scrimped, Roehl said, always saving for the next rainy day or labor strike.
Roehl did two stints in Fort Wayne, one between 1986 and 1992 and another after the Janesville plant ended production in 2008, until he retired in 2015.
All Roehl’s children are grown, but when they were growing up, Roehl said, he gradually stopped believing his kids would inherit a job and a life at the GM plant.
“I felt like I’d be the last generation to retire. The end of a legacy,” Roehl said.
Roehl’s now working on a new legacy. In his retirement, he sells seed systems designed to improve hunting land. A lifelong outdoorsman and deer hunter, Roehl finds solace and enjoyment in working as a wildlife and habitat management consultant.
Even though the plant’s closure has been hard on Janesville, Roehl said its fate is still very different from the Michigan auto cities that hollowed out in the 1980s and 1990s after GM plant closures. Even during GM’s boom days, he said, few might have pictured Janesville’s downtown being home to microbreweries or professional bicycle races.
“I almost see a mini-revolution, revitalization. There’s good things going on in Janesville. I believe that,” Roehl said. “Will it ever be like it was in Janesville? I don’t know that we ever want to go back there. I don’t think you ever want to get so reliant on one industry that everything is based around that. I lived through that.
“I think diversification of industry and manufacturing of jobs is a good thing. Granted, there has been a loss of wages in jobs, that kind of stuff. A $20-an-hour wage is pretty much what it takes now. There’s no good answer on that.”
Missing ‘our shining star’
Sue Ludwig, former process control manager at Janesville GM, was among the first women to hold a supervisory position at the plant. She helped make sure the plant’s byzantine maze of lines ran smoothly.
Like many hourly workers, Ludwig during the 2007-08 fallout in Janesville chose to relocate to keep her job. She kept an apartment near a GM plant in Orion, Michigan, for two years. That plant hit a shutdown for retooling, and she retired but later went back to Fort Wayne as contract supervisor.
Ludwig said she’s wistful about the Janesville plant’s closure, even 10 years later. She can’t drive by the plant. Seeing weeds in the parking lot makes her cry. She can’t look as she passes the plant’s front office facade that now stands like a Hollywood set in front of rubble, twisted metal and emptiness.
Ludwig said she learned the ropes from men twice her age. In her early years at the plant, some of the men still cat-called women. But she said she respected the plant’s hourly workers with a depth she has trouble describing.
“Half of them were my dad’s age. I had to tell them to do something, I’d almost cry. It made me a manager. I listened to the people,” Ludwig said. “I’m as grateful to GM as I have been with anything in my life.”
In her retirement, Ludwig visits friends from the plant and makes decorative mosaics. She lives north of Janesville, atop what she calls the highest hill in Rock County. On clear days, Ludwig can look out her window and see the tall, bone-colored smokestack at the GM plant seven miles away.
“That was our shining star down in the valley, GM was,” Ludwig said.