Global supply chain issues short-circuiting goods and services in Madison

Most shipping companies already don’t have the capacity to keep up with current demand, he said. It doesn’t help that no one product flows along the same supply chain wire.

Supply Chain disruptions A sign alerts customers to the supply chain shortages preventing goods from making it to consumers at Willy Street Co-op.

So instead of being able to dock at ports, ships across the world wait in lines to deliver their cargo.

And truck drivers and freight workers are scarce, resulting in late shipments.

The scarcity of certain products also contributes to the increase in prices.

For the next six months, Dean said that people should check their assumptions that they’ll have the product they are searching for “instantaneously.”

“We aren’t going to be back there for a while,” he said.

Not business as usual

At all three Willy Street locations in the Madison area, a holiday promotion couldn’t happen because of an eight-month lead time for anything made with glass.

The store had wanted to promote some of its woodware and bakeware products, purchasing director Megan Minnick said.

The retailer has mitigated the supply chain crisis by shortening the chain — purchasing from local vendors, Minnick said, which the grocer has done since its founding.