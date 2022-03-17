Georgia-Pacific to close one of its Green Bay mills

GREEN BAY — Georgia-Pacific is closing one of its Green Bay mills and making an investment in another facility in the city.

The company said it will close its Day Street mill over the next 18 months, idling about 190 workers. The company will stop making tissue at the site in May, but will continue to manufacture napkins until the fall of 2023.

Georgia-Pacific recently announced an investment in its Broadway mill in Green Bay which will generate dozens of additional jobs.

"We got tons of openings right now at our Broadway mill and our Packerland converting operation," Georgia-Pacific spokesman Mike Kawleski told WLUK-TV. "Plus, in December, Georgia-Pacific announced a half billion-dollar investment in a new premium paper towel line at the Broadway mill. That will be about 100-plus jobs right there. So we want to keep our good employees wherever we can."

The company says the primary reasons to close the Day Street mill are a combination of changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities.