Generic drug company involving SSM Health making heparin, other drugs

A generic drug company involving SSM Health and UnityPoint Health is shipping its version of the widely used blood thinner heparin, and other drugs, to members to offset shortages or high prices that can make the drugs difficult for hospitals to obtain.

Civica Rx, a not-for-profit company formed last year, has said it aims to make at least 14 generic drugs to help avoid drug shortages and keep prices down for members.

The Utah-based company is partnering with London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals to make heparin, the companies said last week. Shortages of heparin, which is made from pig intestines, may stem from a global outbreak of African Swine Fever, but Hikma said it hasn’t been impacted because it gets raw materials from the U.S.

Civica and Hikma also plan to make their generic versions of seven other drugs available soon. The drugs include morphine, a steroid called dexamethasone sodium phosphate and naloxone, used to reverse opioid drug overdoses.