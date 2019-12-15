Generic drug company involving SSM Health making heparin, other drugs

A generic drug company involving SSM Health and UnityPoint Health is shipping its version of the widely used blood thinner heparin, and other drugs, to members to offset shortages or high prices that can make the drugs difficult for hospitals to obtain.
Civica Rx, a not-for-profit company formed last year, has said it aims to make at least 14 generic drugs to help avoid drug shortages and keep prices down for members.
The Utah-based company is partnering with London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals to make heparin, the companies said last week. Shortages of heparin, which is made from pig intestines, may stem from a global outbreak of African Swine Fever, but Hikma said it hasn’t been impacted because it gets raw materials from the U.S.
Civica and Hikma also plan to make their generic versions of seven other drugs available soon. The drugs include morphine, a steroid called dexamethasone sodium phosphate and naloxone, used to reverse opioid drug overdoses.
In October, Civica began shipping its generic version of the antibiotic vancomycin to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and other Civica members. This month, St. Mary’s began getting Civica’s generic daptomycin, another antibiotic used to treat difficult infections, including staph bacteria resistant to other drugs.
St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns St. Mary’s Hospital and Dean Medical Group, was one of seven organizations that formed Civica. Another was Mayo Clinic, which has operations in Wisconsin.
Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which owns Meriter Hospital in Madison, and Aspirus, which also has operations in Wisconsin, have also become members of Civica.