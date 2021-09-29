Generac investing $53 million in Wisconsin operations, adding 700 jobs

WAUKESHA — Power manufacturer Generac has announced plans to expand its presence in Wisconsin by adding 700 new jobs and investing $53 million in its operations.
The Waukesha-based Generac said demand for its generators and other power products is soaring.
“Generac is experiencing phenomenal demand and growth as the combination of an aging (electricity) grid and extreme weather are resulting in more frequent and longer-lasting power outages,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. “We are proud to continue to expand our presence in Wisconsin as we work to meet the incredible market demand.”
The state will provide $19 million in tax credits if Generac meets hiring and capital investment goals, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
The company’s additional $53 million investment includes the recent expansion of its corporate operations into the Village of Pewaukee with the purchase of a new building, plus the creation of 700 new manufacturing and office jobs throughout the state by the end of 2024.
The new Pewaukee office will house 300 employees, allowing the company to continue expanding its research and development and headquarters functions.
In addition to Waukesha, Generac has facilities in Eagle, Whitewater, Jefferson, Oshkosh, Berlin and Janesville. The company’s global headquarters will remain in Waukesha.
Generac was founded in Wisconsin in 1959 when it introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. That created a market in which nearly eight of 10 generators sold is a Generac.
Workers Wanted: Wisconsin's Looming Crisis
Wisconsin is expected to need 45,000 workers in seven years but it simply lacks the people to fill them. Even now, employers complain they can't fill high-need jobs — many of them low-income but some in nursing, IT and the sciences that pay better than the state median.
Our Workers Wanted series explores the causes and implications of this looming workforce crisis.
Employers seeking more qualified workers are encouraging more career-based learning opportunities in schools.
Gov. Scott Walker has shifted the state's focus from job creation to workforce development, but critics say the focus is still on the needs of businesses, rather than of workers.
At Jamf Software in Eau Claire, creating a welcoming environment for employees extends into the community.
To attract more residents, Wisconsin is seeking to bolster its image as a place where innovation happens.
As automation increases, manual labor jobs are going away, and the new jobs that replace them require more education.
As older Americans who consume more health care grow in number, the demand for health care workers is growing.
With unemployment near a record low and more baby boomers retiring, Wisconsin faces a looming worker crisis.
As Wisconsin employers scramble to find both skilled and unskilled workers, many are wondering how Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will be able fill the 13,000 jobs it has promised for a new electronics factory in southeastern Wisconsin.
Monroe-based Klondike Cheese has raised its starting pay from $10 to $13 an hour, but still can't keep employees.
Brett Rechek has handed out his card to restaurant servers because good employees are harder to find.