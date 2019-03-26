The Wisconsin-based startup accelerator, gener8tor, is kicking up another storm of activity with the addition of gBETA programs in Youngstown, Ohio; Toronto, Canada; and at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

gener8tor also is teaming with NMotion, a Lincoln, Nebraska accelerator, and turning its program into gBETA.

That brings the total to 15 programs in 12 cities with the free, seven-week program for local startups.

gener8tor is not just about advancing the tech economy. It has launched several art and music accelerators, and an insurance accelerator in Minneapolis/St. Paul recently was established in collaboration with Allianz Life Ventures and Securian Financial.

"There are only a handful of accelerators to ever expand beyond one market. Our goal is to be the connective tissue for the Midwest and beyond," gener8tor co-founder Troy Vosseller said.

Adding cities "almost always starts with a champion in that city" -- an individual, a university or a corporation, Vosseller said. Then the challenges are to find funding and line up local contacts.

At the University of St. Thomas, Richard M. Schulze and the Schulze Family Foundation provided the financing. Schulze was the founder of Best Buy; his family's foundation endowed the Minnesota college's Schulze School of Entrepreneurship in 2000 with a $50 million contribution.

The main gener8tor program still is offered in Madison, Milwaukee and Minneapolis with an intensive 12 weeks of mentorship, education and networking that ends in a splashy evening of presentations by the entrepreneurs to an audience of local business leaders and potential investors.

The latest twist on that program is Accelerator Studio -- a startup that will be built "from scratch" to participate with the other five young companies in the next class. Applications and ideas were accepted through last week, and those selected will become part of the Madison gener8tor program, March 28 through June 13.

"gener8tor's mission is to be the most efficient vehicle for communities to invest in their best and brightest," Vosseller said.

In addition to boosting young companies that currently employ more than 2,000 people, gener8tor has 30 full-time employees of its own, across 13 cities, seven states and two countries.