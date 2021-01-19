GE Healthcare lays off about 140 employees in Madison

GE Healthcare laid off about 140 employees at its Madison facility as production needs for ventilators and anesthesia machines has decreased, according to union representatives.

GE Healthcare had hired about 250 employees at the Datex-Ohmeda plant on Madison's Southeast Side as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in need for the life-saving machines that could breathe for patients. Now, after several months of whirlwind production, many plants are slowing their pace.

About 50 employees were laid off in September, and about 90 were laid off last Friday, according to the union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 1406.

The union negotiated a one-year extension agreement in March to facilitate expanded production needs amid the pandemic. Under the agreement, the laid off employees will retain call-back rights for up to two years.

“The union worked hard during this pandemic and was quickly able to train their union brothers and sisters in an effort to increase production as quickly as possible,” said Alex Hoekstra. directing business representative for IAM District 10. “I hope the company continues to invest in the facility and employees. The hard working members impacted by the layoff deserve to return to a quality job.”