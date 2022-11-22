Gas prices drop as Thanksgiving travelers get a break

Gas prices in Wisconsin dropped this week, just in time for peak Thanksgiving travel.
The average price dropped 24 cents to $3.32 a gallon, down from $3.56 a week ago, according to AAA. A month ago, the average price was $3.64 a gallon.
In Madison, the average price Tuesday was $3.40 a gallon, down 22 cents from a week ago.
But there were several reports of gas for $3.19 a gallon on Gas Buddy, a price-tracking website, including Kwik Trip stores on Schroeder Road and Mineral Point Road and the Woodman’s on Gammon Road and Milwaukee Street.
“Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in AAA’s weekly Gas Price Update. “The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies.”
Thanksgiving is traditionally a major driving holiday as millions of Americans strap themselves in for long journeys to dine with out-of-town family members.
The national average per-gallon price for regular unleaded was $3.64 on Tuesday.
The highest recorded average price for a gallon of gas this year was $4.92 on June 12.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.