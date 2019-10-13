The long-awaited Garver Feed Mill will hold an open house event Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 to showcase the 11 businesses operating out of the historic landmark.
The 113-year-old building, 3241 Garver Green, behind Olbrich Botanical Gardens, boasts about 60,000 square feet for primarily food-based businesses following a $15.5 million renovation of the old sugar factory.
“The Garver Feed Mill is at once a beautifully rehabbed historic building, a haven for entrepreneurial foodies and an exciting community event space,” Madison Region Economic Partnership president Paul Jadin said.
All 11 businesses will be up and running by Nov. 1. They are:
- NessAlla Kombucha, which brews kombucha at the site but does not sell the drinks there.
- Surya Cafe, a vegan restaurant.
- Ian’s Pizza.
- Calliope Ice Cream.
- Underground Food Collective Catering, which hosts events at Garver.
- Briar Loft, a florist.
- Sitka Salmon Shares, which delivers Alaska-caught salmon to purchasers’ homes or businesses.
- Perennial Yoga.
- Twig & Olive Photography.
- Ledger Coffee Roaster.
- Kosa Retreat and Spa.
- Visitors to the open house will be able to take tours of the facility, meet with the business owners and try unique products such as Calliope Ice Cream’s sugar beet ice cream or cocktails from NessAlla Kombucha.
On Nov. 1, the event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. and the open house will continue through 10 p.m. On Nov. 2, tours will begin at 9 a.m. and a presentation on the history of the site and development will begin at 10 a.m.
To register to attend Friday, visit go.madison.com/garver-friday. To register for Saturday, visit go.madison.com/garver-saturday.
Ian’s Pizza opened at Garver Feed Mill in July, and it was welcomed with an overwhelming crowd. The restaurant closed about three hours after it first opened because it ran out of dough, which owner Nick “Marty” Martin said takes two days to make.
Ian’s reopened the following week.