Future of many State Street businesses in jeopardy

Looting and vandalism combined with weeks of reduced or no sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic has handed State Street businesses a crushing blow.

A survey by the Central Business Improvement District of 100 of the 152 businesses on State Street has revealed that 40 of those businesses are unlikely to reopen. The number could be greater, however, because the survey is not yet complete, but is expected to be finished this week, Tiffany Kenney, the BID's executive director said Saturday.

"It will be devastating. It will change us," said Kenney. "It's really a complex story and hard to make just about this one time," she said, referring to the criminal damage.

The survey began June 1 and queried business owners on the extent of the damage and loss of inventory, insurance coverage and their outlook for the future.

Damages so far have ranged from around $500 to several hundred thousands of dollars. Some businesses sustained only broken windows during the protests but most have seen sales plummet from both COVID-19 and from their closure following vandalism. Some have seen virtually entire inventories taken during looting earlier last week.