Fund launched to aid State Street businesses but challenges persist

About $200,000 was raised earlier this year by the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, and those funds were disbursed to about 60 businesses on State Street. However, about 75% of the 150 businesses on State Street reported damage and/or losses of inventory leaving dozens of businesses still in need.

Not waiting for city

The Madison City Council earlier this month delayed a decision until September as to whether they would put as much as $60,000 toward helping small Downtown businesses so residents and a city agency can weigh in. The money is just a fraction of the $250,000 that was blocked July 21 and of the $500,000 that was originally proposed in June.

Tiffany Kenney, the BID’s executive director, said money from the Downtown Madison Fund is designed to be used for repair, recovery and revitalization and that most businesses are not counting on help from the city.

“That $60,000 is probably not worth the effort,” Kenney said. “So many of our businesses have been hurt in the process of trying to testify and trying to defend the need for that funding. We could use that money, but we’re not very optimistic that it will pass.”